Introducing Waymont Private Custody: A State-of-the-Art Self-Custody Platform for Crypto-Natives

New York - April 24, 2023 - Waymont, a wealth platform for crypto-natives, is proud to unveil its flagship solution, Waymont Private Custody. Designed to empower high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the cryptocurrency space, Waymont Private Custody addresses the complexities of crypto asset management and security.

Waymont Private Custody is a simpler, safer, and faster digital asset custody solution that reimagines today's intimidating and burdensome private key management experience. The platform comprises Waymont Web, Waymont Mobile, and Waymont Extension, granting users easy access to their digital assets while maintaining maximum security.

Waymont's solution hinges on the innovative Waymont Vaults, blockchain-based smart contracts that securely hold digital assets. Users benefit from customizable transaction and recovery policies enforced by Waymont and audited by industry leaders such as Trail of Bits and Least Authority. The system also features Waymont devices with biometrically secured keys and a timelock for added protection.

In addition to the self-custody platform, Waymont Club and Concierge services provide members exclusive access to deals, partners, and a network of exceptional crypto-natives. Waymont Concierge offers high-touch services tailored to individual needs, specializing in liquidity sourcing, physical and digital security, and custody accommodations.

Waymont is a venture-backed startup whose team (Alex Zhong, David Lucid, Sukhans Asrani, James Folkestad, and Jai Bhavnani) has years of experience navigating the complexities of the crypto space. The Waymont Private Custody platform undergoes recurring reviews by top audit firms and may selectively collaborate with insurance partners to underwrite deposits on behalf of clients.

Interested parties are encouraged to connect with a Waymont team member to learn more about becoming a client. Preliminary requirements can be found on the company's website.

About Waymont:

Waymont is a crypto-native wealth platform founded by Alex Zhong, David Lucid, Sukhans Asrani, James Folkestad, and Jai Bhavnani. The team's mission is to empower trailblazers in the crypto and blockchain space, providing innovative solutions that enable creativity, ambition, and innovation to thrive.

