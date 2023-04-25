Hope Bancorp Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") HOPE, the holding company of Bank of Hope (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net income totaled $39.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share. This compares with net income of $51.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the preceding fourth quarter and $60.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, in the year-ago first quarter.

"The focus this quarter was to maintain a strong balance sheet with high levels of capital and liquidity, and in this, we succeeded," said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the close of the 2023 first quarter, total deposits grew 1% quarter-over-quarter and 9% year-over-year, underscoring the confidence that our customers have in our franchise as the largest Korean American bank in the country. Our capital levels continued to be strong and our total risk-based capital ratio increased to 12.25% at March 31, 2023. Asset quality continued to be healthy.

"From a risk management perspective, we fortified our liquidity to prudently manage through the current environment of heightened volatility due to the banking industry disruption in mid-March. We substantially increased the level of cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2023. At quarter-end, our available borrowing capacity, together with cash and cash equivalents, and unpledged investment securities, totaled $8.0 billion, equivalent to 50% of total deposits. At the same time, we continued to execute on initiatives designed to further strengthen our franchise, support long-term profitability, and create additional value for stockholders."

Q1 2023 Highlights

The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.25% at March 31, 2023, up 28 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

Book value per common share increased to $17.17 and tangible common equity per share increased to $13.26 at March 31, 2023, both up 2% quarter-over-quarter.

Total deposits of $15.83 billion at March 31, 2023, increased 1% quarter-over-quarter and 9% year-over-year.

Available borrowing capacity, cash and cash equivalents, and unpledged investment securities totaled $7.99 billion, equivalent to 50% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023. This is up 11% from $7.23 billion, or 46% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter, the Company fortified its on-balance sheet liquidity in response to industry disruption. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $2.21 billion at March 31, 2023, up from $506.8 million as of December 31, 2022. This increase in on-balance sheet liquidity reflects the Company's conservative approach to risk management. It was largely funded through the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). BTFP borrowings were $1.40 billion at March 31, 2023, carrying a weighted average interest rate of 4.49%.

The Bank's insured or otherwise collateralized deposits totaled $9.91 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank's uninsured deposit ratio was 38% at March 31, 2023, a decrease from 41% at December 31, 2022. The available borrowing capacity, cash and cash equivalents, and unpledged investment securities well exceeded the Bank's uninsured deposits at quarter-end.

First quarter 2023 loan originations totaled $568.7 million, led by commercial loans and followed by commercial real estate. New commercial loans accounted for 61% of total originations for the first quarter of 2023. Loans receivable of $15.06 billion at March 31, 2023, decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter and increased 7% year-over-year.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Net income $ 39,121 $ 51,703 $ 60,738 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.50 Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses $ 133,878 $ 150,521 $ 133,176 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 54,502 $ 78,113 $ 70,989 Loans receivable $ 15,064,849 $ 15,403,540 $ 14,066,674 Deposits $ 15,828,209 $ 15,738,801 $ 14,515,128 Total assets $ 20,568,884 $ 19,164,491 $ 17,803,814 Total equity $ 2,058,580 $ 2,019,328 $ 2,041,057 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.25 % 11.97 % 12.49 % Net charge offs (recoveries) $ 108 $ 6,402 $ (17,900 ) Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable — % 0.17 % (0.52 ) % Allowance for credit losses $ 163,544 $ 162,359 $ 147,450 Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.58 % Return on average assets ("ROA") 0.82 % 1.10 % 1.37 % Return on average equity ("ROE") 7.65 % 10.35 % 11.62 % Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (1) 9.93 % 13.54 % 15.01 % ROA (PPNR) (1) 1.14 % 1.66 % 1.60 % ROE (PPNR) (1) 10.65 % 15.64 % 13.58 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.36 % 3.21 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.89 % 1.79 % 1.70 % Efficiency ratio 62.38 % 51.97 % 51.50 %

__________________

(1) Pre-provision net revenue, ROA (PPNR), ROE (PPNR), and ROTCE are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth on Table Page 9 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9. (2) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation.

Operating Results for the 2023 First Quarter

Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses for the 2023 first quarter totaled $133.9 million, compared with $150.5 million in the 2022 fourth quarter and $133.2 million in the year-ago first quarter. The Company attributed the quarter-over-quarter decrease primarily to higher interest expense on deposits, partially offset by interest income growth due to expanding earning asset yields and a 1% increase in average interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the 2023 first quarter decreased 34 basis points to 3.02% from 3.36% in the preceding fourth quarter as the increase in the cost of deposits outpaced the expansion of the yields on interest-earning assets. Compared with the year-ago first quarter, the net interest margin decreased 19 basis points.

The weighted average yield on loans for the 2023 first quarter was 5.75%, up 39 basis points from 5.36% in the 2022 fourth quarter and up 187 basis points from the year-ago first quarter. The Company attributed the yield expansion to the repricing of its variable-rate loans following increases in market interest rates, as well as a significant increase in the average rate on new loans originated during the last four quarters. The rate on new loans originated in the 2023 first quarter was 7.53%, up 82 basis points from 6.71% in the preceding fourth quarter, and up 399 basis points from 3.54% in the year-ago first quarter.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2023 first quarter increased 79 basis points to 2.41% from 1.62% in the 2022 fourth quarter, reflecting customer preferences for higher yields in a rising interest rate environment, as well as the banking industry disruption in mid-March of 2023. Compared with the year-ago first quarter, the weighted average cost of deposits for the 2023 first quarter increased 217 basis points from 0.24%.

Noninterest income for the 2023 first quarter totaled $11.0 million, compared with $12.1 million in the 2022 fourth quarter and $13.2 million in the year-ago first quarter. Quarter-over-quarter, deposit service fees and net gains on SBA loan sales increased, offset by decreases in other income and fees. During the 2023 first quarter, the Company sold $40.7 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans and $7.3 million of residential mortgage loans, compared with $41.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively, sold in the preceding fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense for the 2023 first quarter totaled $90.4 million, compared with $84.5 million in the preceding fourth quarter and $75.4 million in the year-ago first quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expense, which reflected payroll taxes and related expenses that are typically higher in the first quarter, as well as $1.7 million of severance charges. Included in other expenses is $1.6 million of provision for unfunded loan commitments.

The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2023 first quarter was 62.4%, compared with 52.0% in the preceding fourth quarter and 51.5% in the year-ago first quarter. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 1.89% for the 2023 first quarter, compared with 1.79% for the 2022 fourth quarter and 1.70% for the 2022 first quarter.

The effective tax rate for the 2023 first quarter was 25.9%, compared with 26.1% for the preceding fourth quarter and 25.9% for the year-ago first quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

New loan originations during the 2023 first quarter totaled $568.7 million, compared with $793.4 million in the preceding fourth quarter and $1.03 billion in the 2022 first quarter.

The following table sets forth the components of new loan production for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Commercial real estate $ 176,798 $ 302,983 $ 529,730 Commercial 344,194 424,340 335,756 SBA 29,977 28,825 56,602 Residential mortgage 14,317 36,720 103,473 Consumer 3,375 555 401 Total new loan originations $ 568,661 $ 793,423 $ 1,025,962

At March 31, 2023, loans receivable decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter to $15.06 billion from $15.40 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased 7% from $14.07 billion a year ago at March 31, 2022.

The following table sets forth the loan portfolio composition and percentage of total loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Commercial loans $ 4,821,270 32.0 % $ 5,109,532 33.2 % $ 4,124,715 29.3 % Real estate loans 9,373,529 62.2 % 9,414,580 61.1 % 9,262,305 65.9 % Consumer and other loans 870,050 5.8 % 879,428 5.7 % 679,654 4.8 % Loans receivable $ 15,064,849 100.0 % $ 15,403,540 100.0 % $ 14,066,674 100.0 %

At March 31, 2023, total deposits increased 1% to $15.83 billion, up from $15.74 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased 9% year-over-year from $14.52 billion at March 31, 2022, reflecting growth in time deposits, partially offset by lower levels of noninterest-bearing demand, money market and savings deposits in a rising interest rate environment.

The following table sets forth the deposit composition and percentage of total deposits at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,504,621 28.4 % $ 4,849,493 30.8 % $ 5,498,263 37.9 % Money market and interest bearing demand deposits 4,331,998 27.4 % 5,615,784 35.7 % 6,484,677 44.7 % Saving deposits 231,704 1.5 % 283,464 1.8 % 321,373 2.2 % Time deposits 6,759,886 42.7 % 4,990,060 31.7 % 2,210,815 15.2 % Total deposits $ 15,828,209 100.0 % $ 15,738,801 100.0 % $ 14,515,128 100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

During the 2023 first quarter, the Company built its allowance for credit losses to $163.5 million at March 31, 2023, and increased the allowance coverage to 1.09% of loans receivable. For the 2023 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, compared with $8.2 million in the preceding fourth quarter and a negative provision for credit losses of $11.0 million in the 2022 first quarter.

The following table sets forth the allowance for credit losses and allowance coverage ratios at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Allowance for credit losses $ 163,544 $ 162,359 $ 147,450 Allowance for credit loss/loans receivable 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.05 %

Credit Quality

Asset quality continued to be healthy in the 2023 first quarter. Net charge offs were only $108 thousand in the 2023 first quarter, representing an annualized net charge off ratio of 0.00% of average loans. The following table sets forth net charge offs (recoveries) and net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable, annualized, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Net charge offs (recoveries) $ 108 $ 6,402 $ (17,900 ) Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized) — % 0.17 % (0.52 ) %

Nonperforming assets represented 0.39% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared with 0.36% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.58% as of March 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets were $80.2 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of 15% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 22% year-over-year. Included in nonperforming assets were loans on nonaccrual status of $78.9 million at March 31, 2023, which increased from $49.7 million at December 31, 2022. This quarter-over-quarter change was primarily driven by one large nonaccrual loan, which is expected to be resolved by mid-year with a minimal risk of loss.

The following table sets forth the components of nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 78,861 $ 49,687 $ 52,717 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status 364 401 3,090 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (2) — 16,931 44,555 Total nonperforming loans 79,225 67,019 100,362 Other real estate owned 938 2,418 2,010 Total nonperforming assets $ 80,163 $ 69,437 $ 102,372 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.58 %

__________________

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $7.6 million, $9.8 million and $17.0 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 in 2023 which eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans from GAAP and therefore accruing TDR loans are no longer included in nonperforming loans

Total criticized loans were $304.7 million at March 31, 2023, up from $261.3 million at December 31, 2022. Year-over-year, total criticized loans decreased 23% from $393.6 million at March 31, 2022.

Capital

The Company's capital ratios are strong. At March 31, 2023, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements generally required to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The following table sets forth the capital ratios for the Company at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

(unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Minimum Guideline for "Well-Capitalized" Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 10.75 % 10.55 % 11.02 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.13 % 10.15 % 10.37 % 5.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio 11.36 % 11.15 % 11.68 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Ratio 12.25 % 11.97 % 12.49 % 10.00 %

Following are the tangible common equity ("TCE") per share and the TCE as a percentage of tangible assets at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

(unaudited) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Tangible common equity per share (1) $13.26 $12.96 $13.04 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.91% 8.29% 9.05%

__________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity, tangible common equity per share, tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9.

Convertible Senior Notes

At March 31, 2023, the net balance of the Company's 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2038 (the "Notes") was $206.7 million, compared with $217.1 million at December 31, 2022. The Notes have an upcoming optional put date on May 15, 2023. During the 2023 first quarter, the Company made repurchases of its Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $10.7 million. The repurchased Notes were immediately cancelled subsequent to the repurchase. These repurchases are separate from the optional put and were made through a third-party broker.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures, including pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), ROA (PPNR), ROE (PPNR), tangible common equity, tangible common equity per share, tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operational performance and the Company's and the Bank's capital levels and has included these figures in response to market participant interest in these financial metrics. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9.

Investor Conference Call

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 % change 3/31/2022 % change Cash and due from banks $ 2,212,637 $ 506,776 337 % $ 280,373 689 % Investment securities 2,231,989 2,243,195 — % 2,492,486 (10 )% Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock and other investments 59,962 61,761 (3 )% 87,201 (31 )% Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 125,268 49,245 154 % 115,756 8 % Loans receivable 15,064,849 15,403,540 (2 )% 14,066,674 7 % Allowance for credit losses (163,544 ) (162,359 ) 1 % (147,450 ) 11 % Net loans receivable 14,901,305 15,241,181 (2 )% 13,919,224 7 % Accrued interest receivable 57,021 55,460 3 % 37,949 50 % Premises and equipment, net 47,887 46,859 2 % 45,642 5 % Bank owned life insurance 87,842 77,078 14 % 77,390 14 % Goodwill 464,450 464,450 — % 464,450 — % Servicing assets 11,628 11,628 — % 10,874 7 % Other intangible assets, net 5,278 5,726 (8 )% 7,184 (27 )% Other assets 363,617 401,132 (9 )% 265,285 37 % Total assets $ 20,568,884 $ 19,164,491 7 % $ 17,803,814 16 % Liabilities: Deposits $ 15,828,209 $ 15,738,801 1 % $ 14,515,128 9 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 2,130,000 865,000 146 % 772,000 176 % Convertible notes, net 206,658 217,148 (5 )% 216,444 (5 )% Subordinated debentures 106,875 106,565 — % 105,652 1 % Accrued interest payable 53,818 26,668 102 % 4,826 1,015 % Other liabilities 184,744 190,981 (3 )% 148,707 24 % Total liabilities $ 18,510,304 $ 17,145,163 8 % $ 15,762,757 17 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value $ 137 $ 137 — % $ 137 — % Capital surplus 1,430,977 1,431,003 — % 1,422,602 1 % Retained earnings 1,106,390 1,083,712 2 % 976,483 13 % Treasury stock, at cost (264,667 ) (264,667 ) — % (250,000 ) (6 )% Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (214,257 ) (230,857 ) 7 % (108,165 ) (98 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,058,580 2,019,328 2 % 2,041,057 1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,568,884 $ 19,164,491 7 % $ 17,803,814 16 % Common stock shares - authorized 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 Common stock shares - outstanding 119,865,732 119,495,209 120,327,689 Treasury stock shares 17,382,835 17,382,835 16,343,849

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 % change 3/31/2022 % change Interest and fees on loans $ 215,935 $ 207,958 4 % $ 132,672 63 % Interest on investment securities 15,125 14,758 2 % 11,656 30 % Interest on cash and deposits at other banks 6,641 942 605 % 137 4,747 % Interest on other investments 695 579 20 % 407 71 % Total interest income 238,396 224,237 6 % 144,872 65 % Interest on deposits 94,067 63,276 49 % 8,676 984 % Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes 10,451 10,440 — % 3,020 246 % Total interest expense 104,518 73,716 42 % 11,696 794 % Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses 133,878 150,521 (11 )% 133,176 1 % Provision (credit) for credit losses 1,700 8,200 (79 )% (11,000 ) N/A Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 132,178 142,321 (7 )% 144,176 (8 )% Service fees on deposit accounts 2,221 2,159 3 % 1,974 13 % Net gains on sales of SBA loans 2,225 2,154 3 % 5,603 (60 )% Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans 64 20 220 % 757 (92 )% Other income and fees 6,468 7,777 (17 )% 4,852 33 % Total noninterest income 10,978 12,110 (9 )% 13,186 (17 )% Salaries and employee benefits 57,169 52,694 8 % 47,745 20 % Occupancy 7,521 7,072 6 % 7,335 3 % Furniture and equipment 5,058 5,045 — % 4,644 9 % Data processing and communications 2,822 2,860 (1 )% 2,461 15 % FDIC assessment 1,781 1,596 12 % 1,569 14 % Earnings credit rebates 4,427 5,002 (11 )% 476 830 % Other 11,576 10,249 13 % 11,143 4 % Total noninterest expense 90,354 84,518 7 % 75,373 20 % Income before income taxes 52,802 69,913 (24 )% 81,989 (36 )% Income tax provision 13,681 18,210 (25 )% 21,251 (36 )% Net income $ 39,121 $ 51,703 (24 )% $ 60,738 (36 )% Earnings Per Common Share - Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.51 Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.43 $ 0.50 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 119,551,247 119,483,499 120,131,380 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 120,242,295 120,102,665 121,089,474

For the Three Months Ended (Annualized) Profitability measures: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 ROA 0.82 % 1.10 % 1.37 % ROE 7.65 % 10.35 % 11.62 % ROA (PPNR) (1) 1.14 % 1.66 % 1.60 % ROE (PPNR) (1) 10.65 % 15.64 % 13.58 % ROTCE (2) 9.93 % 13.54 % 15.01 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.36 % 3.21 % Efficiency ratio 62.38 % 51.97 % 51.50 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.89 % 1.79 % 1.70 % (1) ROA (PPNR) and ROE (PPNR) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth on Table Page 9 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9. (2) Average tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets from average stockholders' equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 9.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 15,235,386 $ 215,935 5.75 % $ 15,393,843 $ 207,958 5.36 % $ 13,871,974 $ 132,672 3.88 % Investment securities 2,248,479 15,125 2.73 % 2,254,678 14,758 2.60 % 2,621,220 11,656 1.80 % Interest bearing cash and deposits at other banks 473,344 6,641 5.69 % 66,075 942 5.66 % 284,342 137 0.20 % FHLB stock and other investments 47,043 695 5.99 % 48,002 579 4.79 % 68,432 407 2.41 % Total interest earning assets $ 18,004,252 $ 238,396 5.37 % $ 17,762,598 $ 224,237 5.01 % $ 16,845,968 $ 144,872 3.49 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Money market and interest bearing demand $ 5,341,057 $ 43,118 3.27 % $ 5,733,448 $ 34,991 2.42 % $ 6,337,866 $ 5,701 0.36 % Savings 256,194 827 1.31 % 297,128 968 1.29 % 318,508 927 1.18 % Time deposits 5,543,369 50,122 3.67 % 4,276,655 27,317 2.53 % 2,619,491 2,048 0.32 % Total interest bearing deposits 11,140,620 94,067 3.42 % 10,307,231 63,276 2.44 % 9,275,865 8,676 0.38 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 676,444 6,698 4.02 % 838,335 6,988 3.31 % 242,556 687 1.15 % Convertible notes, net 217,114 1,322 2.44 % 217,002 1,322 2.38 % 216,305 1,323 2.45 % Subordinated debentures 102,791 2,431 9.46 % 102,496 2,130 8.13 % 101,577 1,010 3.98 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 12,136,969 $ 104,518 3.49 % $ 11,465,064 $ 73,716 2.55 % $ 9,836,303 $ 11,696 0.48 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 4,662,139 5,174,217 5,672,768 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 16,799,108 2.52 % $ 16,639,281 1.76 % $ 15,509,071 0.31 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 133,878 1.88 % $ 150,521 2.46 % $ 133,176 3.01 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.36 % 3.21 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,662,139 $ — — % $ 5,174,217 $ — — % $ 5,672,768 $ — — % Interest bearing deposits 11,140,620 94,067 3.42 % 10,307,231 63,276 2.44 % 9,275,865 8,676 0.38 % Total deposits $ 15,802,759 $ 94,067 2.41 % $ 15,481,448 $ 63,276 1.62 % $ 14,948,633 $ 8,676 0.24 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 % change 3/31/2022 % change Loans, including loans held for sale $ 15,235,386 $ 15,393,843 (1 ) % $ 13,871,974 10 % Investments 2,768,866 2,368,755 17 % 2,973,994 (7 ) % Interest earning assets 18,004,252 17,762,598 1 % 16,845,968 7 % Total assets 19,087,170 18,863,726 1 % 17,742,402 8 % Interest bearing deposits 11,140,620 10,307,231 8 % 9,275,865 20 % Interest bearing liabilities 12,136,969 11,465,064 6 % 9,836,303 23 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 4,662,139 5,174,217 (10 ) % 5,672,768 (18 ) % Stockholders' equity 2,046,159 1,997,460 2 % 2,090,755 (2 ) % Net interest earning assets 5,867,283 6,297,534 (7 ) % 7,009,665 (16 ) % LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 % change 3/31/2022 % change Commercial loans $ 4,821,270 $ 5,109,532 (6 ) % $ 4,124,715 17 % Real estate loans 9,373,529 9,414,580 — % 9,262,305 1 % Consumer and other loans 870,050 879,428 (1 ) % 679,654 28 % Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 15,064,849 15,403,540 (2 ) % 14,066,674 7 % Allowance for credit losses (163,544 ) (162,359 ) 1 % (147,450 ) 11 % Loans receivable, net $ 14,901,305 $ 15,241,181 (2 ) % $ 13,919,224 7 % REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 % change 3/31/2022 % change Multi-tenant retail $ 1,817,874 $ 1,866,434 (3 ) % $ 1,851,150 (2 ) % Hotels/motels 900,990 952,579 (5 ) % 1,208,217 (25 ) % Gas stations and car washes 1,046,528 1,054,720 (1 ) % 1,055,383 (1 ) % Mixed-use facilities 818,227 848,417 (4 ) % 872,362 (6 ) % Industrial warehouses 1,309,763 1,294,893 1 % 1,263,791 4 % Multifamily 1,302,597 1,295,644 1 % 841,316 55 % Single-tenant retail 706,593 718,977 (2 )% 747,223 (5 )% Office 464,703 473,459 (2 )% 442,944 5 % All other 1,006,254 909,457 11 % 979,919 3 % Total real estate loans $ 9,373,529 $ 9,414,580 — % $ 9,262,305 1 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 % change 3/31/2022 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,504,621 $ 4,849,493 (7 ) % $ 5,498,263 (18 ) % Money market and interest bearing demand 4,331,998 5,615,784 (23 ) % 6,484,677 (33 ) % Saving deposits 231,704 283,464 (18 ) % 321,373 (28 ) % Time deposits 6,759,886 4,990,060 35 % 2,210,815 206 % Total deposits $ 15,828,209 $ 15,738,801 1 % $ 14,515,128 9 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) CAPITAL RATIOS: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,058,580 $ 2,019,328 $ 2,041,057 Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.75 % 10.55 % 11.02 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.36 % 11.15 % 11.68 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.25 % 11.97 % 12.49 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13 % 10.15 % 10.37 % Total risk weighted assets $ 16,886,343 $ 17,049,410 $ 15,393,639 Book value per common share $ 17.17 $ 16.90 $ 16.96 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.91 % 8.29 % 9.05 % Tangible common equity per share (1) $ 13.26 $ 12.96 $ 13.04 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company's capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 162,359 $ 160,561 $ 151,580 $ 147,450 $ 140,550 ASU 2022-02 day 1 adoption impact (407 ) — — — — Provision (credit) for credit losses 1,700 8,200 9,200 3,200 (11,000 ) Recoveries 387 3,222 331 1,642 19,403 Charge offs (495 ) (9,624 ) (550 ) (712 ) (1,503 ) Balance at end of period $ 163,544 $ 162,359 $ 160,561 $ 151,580 $ 147,450 Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized) — % 0.17 % 0.01 % (0.03 )% (0.52 )% 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 2,971 $ 1,351 $ 1,231 $ 1,481 $ 1,301 Three Months Ended NET LOAN CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES): 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Real estate loans $ (109 ) $ 2,022 $ 9 $ (508 ) $ (16,418 ) Commercial loans 196 4,174 115 (461 ) (1,529 ) Consumer loans 21 206 95 39 47 Total net charge offs (recoveries) $ 108 $ 6,402 $ 219 $ (930 ) $ (17,900 )

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 78,861 $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 69,522 $ 52,717 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status 364 401 5,306 12,468 3,090 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (2) — 16,931 25,631 26,572 44,555 Total nonperforming loans 79,225 67,019 95,508 108,562 100,362 Other real estate owned 938 2,418 1,480 2,010 2,010 Total nonperforming assets $ 80,163 $ 69,437 $ 96,988 $ 110,572 $ 102,372 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.58 % Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.73 % Nonperforming assets/total capital 3.89 % 3.44 % 4.91 % 5.53 % 5.02 % Nonperforming loans/loans receivable 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.62 % 0.75 % 0.71 % Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable 0.52 % 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans 207.38 % 326.76 % 248.66 % 218.03 % 279.70 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 206.43 % 242.26 % 168.11 % 139.63 % 146.92 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming assets 204.01 % 233.82 % 165.55 % 137.09 % 144.03 % (1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $7.6 million, $9.8 million, $9.9 million, $13.2 million, and $17.0 million, at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 in 2023 which eliminated the concept of TDR from GAAP and therefore accruing TDR loans are no longer included in nonperforming loans. NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Real estate loans $ 44,376 $ 33,915 $ 47,807 $ 53,966 $ 36,655 Commercial loans 26,191 5,620 7,675 8,206 8,686 Consumer loans 8,294 10,152 9,089 7,350 7,376 Total $ 78,861 $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 69,522 $ 52,717

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 30 - 59 days $ 7,662 $ 7,049 $ 13,092 $ 10,090 $ 12,439 60 - 89 days 249 2,243 4,933 6,354 3,090 Total $ 7,911 $ 9,292 $ 18,025 $ 16,444 $ 15,529 ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Real estate loans $ 3,652 $ 4,115 $ 9,694 $ 7,919 $ 6,097 Commercial loans 419 3,300 6,165 3,397 5,003 Consumer loans 3,840 1,877 2,166 5,128 4,429 Total $ 7,911 $ 9,292 $ 18,025 $ 16,444 $ 15,529 CRITICIZED LOANS: 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Special mention $ 166,472 $ 157,263 $ 79,399 $ 95,797 $ 166,958 Substandard 138,224 104,073 204,713 244,748 226,661 Total criticized loans $ 304,696 $ 261,336 $ 284,112 $ 340,545 $ 393,619

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures Management reviews select non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's and the Bank's financial performance and in response to market participant interest. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management is provided below. Three Months Ended RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,046,159 $ 1,997,460 $ 2,090,755 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (469,992 ) (470,442 ) (471,921 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,576,167 $ 1,527,018 $ 1,618,834 Net income $ 39,121 $ 51,703 $ 60,738 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 9.93 % 13.54 % 15.01 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,058,580 $ 2,019,328 $ 2,041,057 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (469,728 ) (470,176 ) (471,634 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,588,852 $ 1,549,152 $ 1,569,423 Total assets $ 20,568,884 $ 19,164,491 $ 17,803,814 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (469,728 ) (470,176 ) (471,634 ) Tangible assets $ 20,099,156 $ 18,694,315 $ 17,332,180 Common shares outstanding 119,865,732 119,495,209 120,327,689 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.91 % 8.29 % 9.05 % Tangible common equity per share $ 13.26 $ 12.96 $ 13.04 Three Months Ended PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses $ 133,878 $ 150,521 $ 133,176 Noninterest income 10,978 12,110 13,186 Revenue 144,856 162,631 146,362 Less noninterest expense 90,354 84,518 75,373 Pre-provision net revenue $ 54,502 $ 78,113 $ 70,989 Average assets $ 19,087,170 $ 18,863,726 $ 17,742,402 ROA (PPNR) 1.14 % 1.66 % 1.60 % Average stockholders' equity 2,046,159 1,997,460 2,090,755 ROE (PPNR) 10.65 % 15.64 % 13.58 %

