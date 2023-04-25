National Leaders to Convene D.C. Conference on Housing Affordability, Rent Control, and Homelessness

Sunday, April 30, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. St Gregory Hotel

On Sunday, April 30th, national speakers and panelists from across the country will be in Washington, DC to attend the Housing Affordability, Rent Control and Homelessness Conference. Experts and advocacy leaders will illustrate how they successfully have campaigned for solutions to the affordable housing and homelessness crises at the local, state, and national levels and how they are passing legislation and ballot initiatives to address homelessness, enact and expand rent control, and increase low-income housing. To register for the conference, click here.

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). Together with AHF's Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF, AHF's direct housing provider), HHR and HHF advocate for and use a multi-pronged, community-based approach known as the "3 Ps" to address affordable housing and prevent homelessness. The 3Ps include protecting tenants to prevent gentrification, preserving existing affordable housing, and producing new affordable housing units.