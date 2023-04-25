AHF Confronts Cigna CEO over PBM's 'Rapacious' Greed

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,217 in the last 365 days.
World's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare provider sends personal letter detailing how lack of Express Scripts oversight is ripping apart nation's healthcare system
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare provider, sharply criticized health care behemoth Cigna today over its management of Express Scripts, the nation's second largest Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM), which Cigna acquired in a 2018 merger. AHF's criticism comes on the heels of a so-called "transparency" campaign Cigna and Express Scripts recently launched.
In a letter to Cigna CEO David Cordani, AHF President Michael Weinstein details how Cigna, through its Express Scripts PBM, "…is ripping apart the healthcare system through its rapacious, self-serving, member-unfriendly practices…"
Issues concerning AHF and hundreds of independent and mom-and-pop pharmacies nationwide include the following:
AHF also cautions that "Cigna has a responsibility to bring [ESI's] greed into check," concluding "If you do not, federal and state lawmakers, regulators, the press, the public, and ultimately, members will do it for Cigna."
A concise 3-minute PBM explainer video online here neatly distills the complex issue into easily understood language.
About AHF
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.75 million individuals in 45 countries in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our Ahfter Hours podcast.
