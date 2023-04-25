Submit Release
Vantage Travel Experiences Data Security Incident

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Travel wishes to inform its valued customers that the company has experienced a data security incident.

The company has hired a leading national forensic firm to investigate the incident.

Be assured that Vantage Travel is committed to solving this problem quickly and effectively to ensure the protection and privacy of our valued customers and staff. We understand customers may have questions regarding this incident. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

For more information please visit: https://govantagetravel.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantage-travel-experiences-data-security-incident-301806107.html

SOURCE Regan Communications; Vantage Deluxe World Travel; Vantage

