There were 2,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,084 in the last 365 days.
BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Travel wishes to inform its valued customers that the company has experienced a data security incident.
The company has hired a leading national forensic firm to investigate the incident.
Be assured that Vantage Travel is committed to solving this problem quickly and effectively to ensure the protection and privacy of our valued customers and staff. We understand customers may have questions regarding this incident. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
For more information please visit: https://govantagetravel.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vantage-travel-experiences-data-security-incident-301806107.html
SOURCE Regan Communications; Vantage Deluxe World Travel; Vantage
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.