Historic Global Forum Presented Solutions to All Crises and Outlined the Path to Building a Creative Society Worldwide

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Volunteers from 180 countries organized and hosted the International Online Forum " Global Crisis. There Is A Way Out ." on April 22, 2023. The forum was aimed at finding solutions to global crises such as climate change, economic instability, and geopolitical conflicts. The solution presented was to transform our consumer society into a Creative Society, where the value of human life is prioritized above all else.The forum was broadcasted in 150 languages from official social media channels such as Rumble, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and others, as well as from personal accounts of volunteers. The forum was watched by millions of people, and many have understood the urgency, responsibility, and need for change.During the forum, several topics were discussed, including the true causes of climate change, which were revealed to be part of a 12,000-year climate change cycle and cosmic radiation rays that impact the core of our planet. Additionally, it was emphasized that ecology has been destroyed by the consumer format and no longer serves as a shield for our planet.The solution of Creative Society was voiced, and the transition period was discussed, as well as the steps needed to get there in a peaceful and legal manner, benefiting every single person on the planet.Exciting new technologies were also announced during the forum that will only be available to our civilization in a Creative Society. These include a body regeneration capsule, which can treat and improve body functions, and prolong life to 1500 years. Additionally, a food replicator was introduced that uses atoms to put together any material item, including food, clothing, and electronics, with just a touch of a button. Advances in AI and Artificial Consciousness were also discussed, as well as the integration of anti-corruption software by XPN NRG company.The replay of the forum is now available on the office website: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-there-is-a-way-out The International Online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is A Way Out." has provided hope and a clear vision for a better future for all. The solutions presented during the forum are within reach, and with the support and collaboration of people worldwide, we can transform our world into a Creative Society, where the value of human life is the highest priority.

