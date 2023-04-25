Announcing the Launch of Independent Candidate Tamiko Powell’s 2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign

Tamiko Powell

Tamiko Powell's presidential campaign aims to open our minds and bring back morals, values and ethics to the United States of America.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamiko Powell announces the launch of her U.S. 2024 presidential campaign.

The native Californian seeks to take the nation on a new constructive course of action to release Americans from their dependency on foreign sources and strengthen the country. Tamiko Powell’s campaign focuses on the drastic changes required to make America and its citizens the primary priority once more, improving everyone’s lives.

At the announcement of her 2024 presidential candidacy, Powell publicized her independent candidacy as a believer and follower of The Lord. Her concerns embrace the events affecting us in America and internationally.

Tamiko (pronounced Ta-Mee-Ko) Powell understands the power of morals, values, and ethics, and her campaign will focus on reinstating these to help strengthen America. She believes that taking a constructive course of action requires hard work and it’s time to take a stand. “America is my family, and our house is The United States. OUR nation must come together on a new course of action”, says Powell.

Powell plans to visit cities nationwide during her “Tamiko for President” campaign where she intends to meet those impacted by the state of the economy, immigration, and those suffering due to the failures of career politicians. Tamiko Powell plans to focus on the importance of voting for the right candidate, and not based on whether a candidate carries a D (Democrat) or an R(Republican) after their name.



An Uplifting Message

“It’s time to stop pointing fingers and start fixing problems,” is one of the messages Tamiko Powell brings to her campaign.

The presidential candidate will show how Americans can help bring about change. Powell’s uplifting message aims to return to faith and traditional values as a way to bring safety, joy, and peace to the nation. It’s time the country unites its vote to restore dignity and order for Americans.

Tamiko Powell champions bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. to strengthen the economy. In addition, she continues to call for sensible measures to curb inflation by ending mindless money infusions into the economy, enforcing our current border laws and introducing a simplified taxation system. Powell believes no country can be without borders, nor can citizens expect to use our country’s resources without contributing to them. She believes that rising federal debt shows the government's blatant misuse of your hard-earned money collected through taxes which is putting additional strain on the programs our citizens depend upon.

Powell is set to bring attention to other vital issues during her campaign, including hunger, water conservation, fossil fuel in conjunction with clean energy, unemployment, violence, and human trafficking. These critical issues form part of the plan to care for the nation and the planet while reintroducing morals, values, and ethics.

About Tamiko Powell

Powell is an animal lover and has traveled the world. She has dealt with several adversities during her life’s journey, including abuse, deceit, death, greed, trafficking, and betrayal. Powell has written openly about these in her book “The Word: There is No Other Way,” proving that she has nothing to hide.

One particular tragedy in her life resulted in an epiphany that turned her life around. After being at death’s door, she saw a new light in the word of “The Almighty” In her book, Tamiko Powell reveals the events that shaped her life and provides insights to help guide others.

Tamiko Powell recently announced her independent candidacy for the 2024 United States of America presidential election. Her announcement comes at a crucial time for the country – when the nation is vulnerable and must take a constructive course of action to put the people first.

Tamiko Powell believes it’s time everyone starts to speak, think, and reason as adults when implementing the critical changes that our country needs. She’s relying on people who genuinely want change to vote for her and help make America the shining beacon of celebration. Learn more about Tamiko Powell’s campaign and her plan for America here at https://tamikoforpresident.com/

