President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Texas

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Texas to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in the counties of Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Hays, Henderson, Kendall, Lee, Leon, Milam, Robertson, Travis and Williamson.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Gerard M. Stolar has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.