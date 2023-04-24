Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,158 in the last 365 days.

True Voice Tea Launches With Organic Herbal Blends Specifically For Vocal Health Support

True Voice Tea, an emerging Atlanta-based tea company founded by full-time session singer Jamila Thompson, is pleased to introduce a line of herbal tea blends to address the needs of voice professionals. Crafted with only organic and non-GMO ingredients, the premium True Voice Tea collection is designed to soothe vocal cords, hydrate the throat, and maintain overall health for singers, voice professionals, and anyone else who needs vocal health protection. 

Each herb utilized at True Voice Tea has healing properties correlated with specific issues, including swelling, inflammation, itchiness, allergies, acid reflux, and more. To ensure the blends deliver on their promises, the final products are always third-party tested for heavy metals. 

“The voice is very delicate, and for people who rely on it for their profession or passion, it’s incredibly easy to lose one’s voice entirely,” said founder and CEO Jamila Thompson. “I know first-hand that it needs to be cared for just like the rest of the body, so I’m on a mission to provide a premium solution to this age-old problem for vocal pros everywhere.”

True Voice Tea is in the early stages of a national rollout, but positive reviews are already coming in. Vocal coach Jodie Langel from Boca Raton shared, “I just received my tea – I love it!"

The emerging herbal company also honors a sustainable mission – as well as using only ethically sourced materials, the tea is delivered loose-leaf style to combat the environmental damage caused by tea bags. 

To learn more about True Voice Tea and explore the vocal protection line, head to truevoicetea.com

For updates, follow True Voice Tea @truevoicetea on Instagram and Facebook or send an email to info@truevoicetea.com

Media Contact
Company Name: True Voice Tea
Contact Person: Jamila Thompson
Email: Send Email
City: Atlanta
State: Georgia
Country: United States
Website: truevoicetea.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: True Voice Tea Launches With Organic Herbal Blends Specifically For Vocal Health Support

You just read:

True Voice Tea Launches With Organic Herbal Blends Specifically For Vocal Health Support

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more