True Voice Tea Launches With Organic Herbal Blends Specifically For Vocal Health Support

True Voice Tea, an emerging Atlanta-based tea company founded by full-time session singer Jamila Thompson, is pleased to introduce a line of herbal tea blends to address the needs of voice professionals. Crafted with only organic and non-GMO ingredients, the premium True Voice Tea collection is designed to soothe vocal cords, hydrate the throat, and maintain overall health for singers, voice professionals, and anyone else who needs vocal health protection.

Each herb utilized at True Voice Tea has healing properties correlated with specific issues, including swelling, inflammation, itchiness, allergies, acid reflux, and more. To ensure the blends deliver on their promises, the final products are always third-party tested for heavy metals.

“The voice is very delicate, and for people who rely on it for their profession or passion, it’s incredibly easy to lose one’s voice entirely,” said founder and CEO Jamila Thompson. “I know first-hand that it needs to be cared for just like the rest of the body, so I’m on a mission to provide a premium solution to this age-old problem for vocal pros everywhere.”

True Voice Tea is in the early stages of a national rollout, but positive reviews are already coming in. Vocal coach Jodie Langel from Boca Raton shared, “I just received my tea – I love it!"

The emerging herbal company also honors a sustainable mission – as well as using only ethically sourced materials, the tea is delivered loose-leaf style to combat the environmental damage caused by tea bags.

To learn more about True Voice Tea and explore the vocal protection line, head to truevoicetea.com

For updates, follow True Voice Tea @truevoicetea on Instagram and Facebook or send an email to info@truevoicetea.com

