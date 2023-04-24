Submit Release
Monster Truckz Is Celebrating Back To Back 4 Sold-Out Shows In Baton Rouge Raceway

Monster Truckz is popular for bringing exciting action to the entire family.

Monster Truckz had an incredible weekend with four sold-out shows, leaving fans thrilled and wanting more. The highlight of the weekend was the fierce competition between Michael Carucci in the Beach Bum monster truck and Devan Wheeler in the Ballistic monster truck, who have been battling all season long for the number one spot.

Zack Garden, the owner of Monster Truckz, said, "We are thrilled with the response we have had from the Baton Rouge community. It's great seeing so many people come out to enjoy the monster truck shows and support our drivers."

Niles Garden, co-owner of Monster Truckz, added, "The competition has been intense this season, and it's great to see the crowds getting behind our drivers. We have some of the best drivers in the business, and they always put on an incredible show. We are already looking forward to our next visit to Baton Rouge."

Monster Truckz has been thrilling audiences across the country with its high-energy shows, featuring some of the most talented drivers in the business. With its incredible stunts, heart-pumping action, and family-friendly atmosphere, Monster Truckz is the perfect entertainment option for people of all ages.

If anyone has missed out on the action this weekend, be sure to catch Monster Truckz when they come to their town and experience the excitement.

To find out more about Monster Truckz visit: https://www.monstertruckz.com

Company Name: Garden Motorsports Inc.
Contact Person: David Martin
Email: Send Email
City: Sarasota
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: monstertruckz.com

 

