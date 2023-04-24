Battle Property Group Launches in Maryland On April 29, 2023

Launched by founder Tricia J. Battle, Battle Property Group is committed to providing top-notch real estate services with care.

Tricia J. Battle, the founder of Battle Property Group, announces the official launch of her real estate brokerage in Maryland on April 29th, 2023. With the launch of her real estate brokerage, Tricia's vision is to ensure her clients receive top-notch real estate services with care by providing professionalism, loyalty, full disclosure and intent to turn every customer into a lifelong client. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be the primary resource for my clients’ real estate needs. I’m excited to build and grow within my community,” stated Tricia when asked to elaborate on her vision.

Tricia’s vision is based on the realization that every client has unique needs and goals. Taking the time to focus on her clients’ objectives is a priority for the property group. “Holding my company accountable for quality customer service is just the right way to do business,” says Tricia. The team that will work with Tricia to engage clients understands that buying or selling real estate is a major life-changing event that comes with many emotions and is often stressful for many individuals. The groups’ commitment is to make each transaction seamless from the point of first contact to the closing table when the last documents are signed and even afterward as a primary resource for any additional real estate services.

With 15 years of experience in the industry with a reputation for delivering quality customer experience, she will use those skills to mentor her entire team. To Tricia, building and growing within the community involves hiring and providing leadership to people from the community. This will ensure that every agent of Battle Property Group is prepared to provide the service outlined in the company’s vision.

Tricia achieved her master’s degree in Public Administration at the University of the District of Columbia and her undergraduate from the Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, majoring in Political Science and a Minor in Psychology.

Under Tricia's management and guidance, Battle Property Group will offer a full range of real estate services from commercial to residential and investments.

About the Company:

Battle Property Group, owned by Tricia J. Battle, is a full-service real estate brokerage serving the DC metropolitan area. With over 15 years of experience, Tricia has built a reputation for delivering quality customer service as the primary resource to her clients.

