Comedian Jeff Allen to be Headliner at Atlantic Christian School May 12 Legacy Gala

Mr. Allen has entertained audiences around the world and has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central, Pureflix, Dry Bar Comedy, Apostles of Comedy, in films like “Thou Shalt Not Laugh,” and more.
“Laughter is good medicine and Mr. Allen has been making people laugh for five decades,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “We’re very excited to be bringing Mr. Allen to share his quick wit and humorous perspective on situations that come out of everyday life. It’s sure to be an enjoyable evening for the whole family.” Oblen said the proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the school’s Tuition Assistance Grant Fund, which since 2017 has been providing tuition discounts to hundreds of qualified families in need to give them access to a Christian education for their children.
The doors at the Ocean City Tabernacle will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:15 p.m. A Silent Auction with entertainment, sports, and destination experiences, dining and shopping gift certificates, gourmet food baskets, and more will be part of the Gala event.
Ticket prices start at just $55 and groups of 10 or more will get a discount. There is also a VIP Experience for $150 where ticketholders will receive premium seating, have a meet and greet with Jeff Allen, and enjoy an appetizer and dessert reception, which will start at 5:30 p.m. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. Sponsors will also enjoy the benefits of the VIP Experience.
Tickets, sponsorships, and ads can be purchased online at ACSEHT.ORG/LEGACYGALA or by calling the school at 609-653-1199, ext. 302. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Atlantic Christian School is an independent, non-denominational Christian school founded in 1971 and located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The school is dually-accredited and provides children from PreK2 months to the 12th grade with an educational program that is Christ-centered and based on a Biblical worldview.
