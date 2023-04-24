Global RFID in Healthcare Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030 from $5.3 Billion in 2022 - RFID Technology Gains Prominence for Patient Care

There were 2,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,175 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID in Healthcare: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global RFID in Healthcare Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RFID in Healthcare estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
The RFID in Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
