19th Annual Timmy Gala Sold Out Virtual Tickets Now On Sale through Friday, April 28, 2023
Lisa Goolsby, Impact Marketing Insights
April 25, 2023, 00:03 GMT
Tickets to attend our 19th annual gala are sold out, but thanks to the generous support of Century 21 Real Estate, virtual tickets are available for purchase.
CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets to attend our 19th annual gala are sold out, but thanks to the generous support of Century 21 Real Estate, virtual tickets are available for purchase. Students may purchase tickets for $10 and $25 for the public. Virtual ticket holders will receive a Zoom link for the live presentation of our keynote speaker Dr. Paul Park and Timmy’s founder Dr. Chuck Dietzen. Virtual attendees will receive a recipe card with meals and mocktails inspired by our partner communities and participation in our silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online at https://us.givergy.com/25thAnniversaryofTimmy/?controller=tickets .
Our keynote speaker Paul H. Park, MD, MSc is a native of Indianapolis and a former student Timmy volunteer. Dr. Park completed his internal medicine residency at Duke University. He then worked for Partners In Health for eight years, including four years in Rwanda. In 2017, Paul received the Indiana University School of Medicine Early Career Achievement Award. Paul credits Timmy Global Health and Chuck’s mentorship as the most formative experiences that have now brought him full circle to serve on the board.
Paul is currently the Chief Mission Officer at Lifelong: Health for All, a non-profit based in western Washington that addresses the social determinants of health as a means to achieve health equity for underserved populations facing chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, HIV, and disability. Paul holds academic appointments as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He continues to practice internal medicine as a part-time primary care physician. His domestic practice has included five years working for the Indian Health Services in Navajo Nation and the Mashpee Wampanoag Health Service Unit in Massachusetts.
