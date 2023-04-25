Corporate Attorney William Greer. Esq. to Present at the World Business Growth Conference in Dubai, UAE

Greer is a highly sought-after speaker and consultant in the area of international employment law, corporate finance, and serves as General Counsel to a number of small private equity firms.. As a former investment banker at one of the largest financial institutions in the world, he has extensive experience in advising clients on capital markets and finance. His current engagements are at the intersection of the legal and regulatory issues associated with commercial finance and high growth emerging firms. He has interests specifically in cross-border employment law (international talent acquisition), including the hiring and termination of employees, compliance with local labor laws, and the negotiation of employment contracts.
Greer is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center and is a member of the Texas Bar Association. He is a frequent contributor to legal publications and presented at a number of conferences and has lectured at university institutes on legal matters affecting public entities.
The World Business Growth Conference is an annual event that brings together business leaders from around the world to discuss the latest trends and developments in international business. Greer's presentation will provide attendees with an in-depth look at the legal and regulatory issues associated with cross-border employment.
For more information about William Greer and his upcoming presentation/expert talk, please visit
