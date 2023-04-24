Launch of activity of the poultry slaughter shop "Safarov Kholnazar" LLC in the city of Bokhtar

TAJIKISTAN, April 24 - On April 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the Vahdat community of the city of Bokhtar, launched the activities of the poultry slaughter shop "Safarov Kholnazar" Limited Liability Company.

The workshop was erected as part of the plan for improvement and creation in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Years of Industrial Development (2022-2026).

The total area of the facility, which consists of a poultry reception point, a slaughterhouse, premises for cleaning, cutting, packaging, a cold store with a volume of 1,000 tons of meat products, as well as a canteen and other utility rooms, is 0.6 hectares.

The latest and digital technologies, which can be controlled by computers, are imported from abroad using the benefits provided by the Government of the country in the field of poultry farming.

This bird slaughter shop is considered the first in the Bokhtar zone of the Khatlon Province.

With the commissioning of the workshop, more than 35 local residents are provided with permanent jobs and decent wages.

The shop can slaughter up to 10,000 birds a day. The cold store of the facility consists of seven warehouses in accordance with the requirements, and the cooling inside each of them is provided by modern equipment. Seven special vehicles have been purchased and put into operation to deliver poultry and transport meat to the required location. This type of service was launched in order to establish comprehensive cooperation with poultry enterprises.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to the entrepreneur, emphasizing that the creation of such modern enterprises lays the foundation for increasing the volume of production of high-quality domestic products, poultry meat.

Now poultry farmers in the Bokhtar zone have the opportunity to use quality services in the field of slaughter and packaging of poultry meat.

Then, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of meat products of Bokhtar manufacturing enterprises.

A wide range of domestic products was presented at the exhibition. According to the information, currently there are 2 enterprises operating in Bokhtar, Khatlon Province - manufacturers of meat products. Enterprises make a significant contribution to the provision of the consumer market of the region and other cities and regions of the republic. The commissioning of the poultry slaughter plant in Bokhtar lays the foundation for the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions and guidance to the responsible persons of the sphere on the efficient use of available capacities and mobilizing them to increase the volume of production of high quality domestic products.