MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days (Virtual). Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., MacroGenics’ President and CEO, will participate in a formal presentation on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings. 
  • H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ (New York). Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference (New York). Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9:30 am ET. MacroGenics’ management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm.  The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days.   

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACTS:
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
1-301-251-5172,  info@macrogenics.com

