Mirah Investment and Development Partner with Sunset Hospitality Group to Bring Four New World-Class Dining Experiences to Bali

Mirah Investment and Development, Bali’s leading property developer, is announcing a new collaboration with the international hospitality powerhouse Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) starting with four new venues.

Scheduled to launch in Q2 and Q3 of 2023, the two companies will partner initially on four new venues in Bali, bringing two highly successful international restaurants Attiko and Folie, as well as two new brands, Santana and Mamasita.

Mirah Investment and Development is the leading property developer in Bali. The partnership is a continuation of the company’s long-term expansion plans and is set to grow its portfolio of Bali’s top hospitality & lifestyle venues, enhancing the island’s F&B offerings.

The company’s portfolio includes a diverse range of projects from luxury resorts and residential villas to commercial use and mixed-use developments. One of Mirah Investment & Development’s most notable projects is the highly anticipated Secana Beachtown.

Secana Beachtown – With private pool villas, loft-apartments and beachside lifestyle facilities are set to open later this year.

Known as the ultimate lifestyle residence, it is located beachside in Bali’s most popular neighbourhood, Berawa, Canggu. With luxurious private pool villas & loft -apartments available for short-term & long-term rentals – facilities include onsite restaurants, a rooftop pool & bar, a co- working space, a full gym and a spa with a sauna, a Hamman, and a Pilates & dance studio. The project will be the new home to Attiko & Folie.

Attiko – rooftop cocktail lounge & bar

Attiko is a sleek, high-energy rooftop lounge featuring a delicious Asian fusion menu, with current locations in Bodrum and Dubai. Renowned for its innovative cuisine and chic ambience, Attiko has quickly become a very popular destination in both cities.

Folie Restaurant & Bar – rooftop pool club

Folie is a chic inspired pool-club concept that combines panoramic oceanic views, a rooftop pool, VIP cabanas, sky-bar, and an exquisite Provencal restaurant. Beginning this collaboration between Mirah Investment & Development and Sunset Hospitality Group with these internationally recognised brands is a strong indicator of the success to come.

Sunset Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality company based in Dubai. Their diverse portfolio boasts a range of restaurants, nightclubs, bars and hotels in some of the world’s most popular destinations. With over 15 years in the hospitality industry, the company’s success is driven by its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its customers and creating innovative concepts that push the boundaries of traditional hospitality.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Sunset Hospitality group on these exciting new dining concepts,” Scott Matson, Head of Business Development and Acquisitions for Mirah said. “By combining our expertise in property development with Sunset Hospitality Group’s extensive experience in the hospitality industry, we are confident that we will be able to deliver truly exceptional dining experiences to our customers in Bali. We envision our partnership as the state of a longstanding collaboration between both parties.”

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of SHG said, “We are truly delighted to announce the launch of four new venues in Bali and in partnership with Mirah. We both share similar values: Passion for quality, attention to detail, and a lifestyle approach to developments.”

For more information about Mirah Investment and Development and Sunset Hospitality Group, please visit their respective websites.

About Mirah Investment & Development

Mirah Investment & Development is Bali’s leading property developer with 11 ongoing development projects currently under construction. Established as the market leader with years of experience in bringing luxury developments to the most sought-after locations across the Indonesian archipelago, they’ve built an extensive in-house team of locals & expatriates offering end-to-end services from architecture & design, property management and legal, to taxation and immigration, for all clients.

