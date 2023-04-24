Seniors rate Snug as the top free safety app

Snug has quickly become the top free safety app for seniors who live alone. The app checks in with the user daily to confirm they are okay, and if there is no response, alerts their emergency contacts so they can quickly get help. With Snug, seniors and their families no longer worry that if something happens to them, nobody will know for days. Snug is made for older Americans who live alone, widows, those with medical conditions, and anyone in remote areas. It’s easy to use, reliable, and offers peace of mind to seniors and their loved ones that they are on their own but never alone.

Snug, the daily check-in app for seniors, announced a new milestone of 10 million check-ins, making it the top free safety app for older Americans. Snug sends a daily reminder to “check-in,” and if the user doesn’t respond, it alerts their emergency contacts to check in on them. Snug is used by thousands of Americans who live alone and want peace of mind that if something happens to them, their loved ones will be notified (and their pets will be taken care of too).

Every day, millions of seniors who live alone worry that they could fall or injure themselves, and nobody will know for days. Worse still, their pets could be left alone without anybody to care for them. They want to live independently and age with dignity, but existing products charge hefty fees and require them to wear clunky devices around their neck or wrist. Now, with Snug, anybody who lives alone or in a remote area can feel safe and secure that if something happens to them, their family and friends will be informed. Snug is also ideal for family members who find it challenging to check in regularly or live far away from their elderly loved ones. The app provides a daily touchpoint, ensuring the ones you love are never alone. Family members can receive notifications every time their loved ones check in or only if they miss a check-in.

Snug has quickly become the most popular free safety app for seniors because of its simple design, which is easy to use even for less tech-savvy people. Download the app for free, and once a day at a time that the user chooses, Snug will send a prompt to check in by pressing the large green button. Snug will notify the user’s emergency contacts via text message if they do not check in and ask that they confirm the user is okay.

For added peace of mind, users can opt for the Dispatch Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year), which includes a Snug Dispatcher calling the user to confirm everything is okay if they miss a check-in. If there is no response, the dispatcher will call the user's list of emergency contacts and ask them to look in on the user. If the dispatcher cannot reach any of these contacts, they will request a wellness check. This is where a local authority such as the police, fire department, or emergency medical services will be sent to the user’s last known location.

“Rather than take time out of my day or my friends’ or family members’ day with a daily phone call, the app lets me push a button on my phone once a day. All is well as long as I can open the app and touch the big green button. If I can’t get to my phone or don’t push the button, my family member or friend will be notified.

I choose the time to check in that fits my schedule. I can pause it if I am going on vacation. This is the perfect app for my purposes. It isn’t full of ads and nonsense. It just works.” Said a user.

Here are the types of people who use the Snug app:

- People living alone, such as seniors and widows, often with pets.

- Elderly individuals with medical conditions.

- Anyone who lives in a remote area.

- Caregivers and family members who want to keep track of their loved ones.

- Independent living communities and retirement homes.

- Hospitals and medical facilities.

Snug has been featured in AARP Magazine, The New Yorker, Forbes, Sixty+Me, and Senior Home Central. Users can visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the Snug app. The app is compatible with iPhones running iOS 11 or newer and most Android phones released since 2013.

About Snug

Media Contact

Snug

Preet Anand

United States