Regal Rexnord Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.35 per share

BELOIT, Wis., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Rexnord Corporation RRX, announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 24, 2023, declared a dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, Automation & Motion Control and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com.

