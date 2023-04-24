FlexShopper, Inc. Regains Compliance Following Receipt of Noncompliance Notice from Nasdaq

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY ("FlexShopper"), a leading national online lease-to-own retailer and financing solutions provider, today announced that it received a standard notice of noncompliance from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), FlexShopper was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.



As a result of filing the Form 10-K, on April 24, 2023, FlexShopper believes it has fully regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

