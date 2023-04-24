Bird's Industrial Maintenance, Repair and Operations Team Awarded $300M in MSA's with Three Strategic Clients

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. BDT announced today that it has been awarded $300 million in new work through master service agreements ("MSA"). The awarded work includes a new seven-year MSA for multi-disciplined bundled services across a client's maintenance, turnarounds and sustaining capital programs. It also includes a contract extension and added services and scope on existing MSAs ranging from three to five years.

"Bird, through our wholly-owned Stuart Olson subsidiary, is a tier-one industrial maintenance, repair, and operations ("MRO") services organization. Our high-performing MRO team is consistently recognized for their exemplary safety record and years of experience on many major facilities for key clients," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "These awards represent Bird's disciplined focus on expanding core self-perform capabilities as well as service and sector diversification, with clients in both the energy and mining industries. The growth of our MRO business advances our strategic priority to increase recurring revenue streams which provide increased visibility to our future work program and contribute to consistent organic growth."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bird Construction Bird BDT is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.