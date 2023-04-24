Downtown St. Louis License Office Set to Close May 19, 2023

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Downtown St. Louis, Missouri. The last day of operations will be May 19, 2023.
License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Downtown St. Louis License Office contract will be placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS. Until a new contract has been awarded, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:
Central West End License Office, 4041 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108
South Kingshighway License Office, 4628 South Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO 63109
Maplewood License Office, 3238 Laclede Station Road, Maplewood, MO 63143
Clayton License Office, 141 N Meramec Ave, Suite 201, Clayton, MO 63105
License Plate Renewal— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.
