Aquaventuras Park Announces Important Event on Behalf of Children's Foundations: 10,000 Smiles

Aquaventuras Park in Nuevo Vallarta announced that it will host 10,000 Smiles, event with a cause will collect new toys to donate to three different foundations

NUEVO VALLARTA, NAYARIT, MEXICO, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Aquaventuras Park , the best water park in Nuevo Vallarta and a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, announced that it will host 10,000 Smiles, a well-known event with a cause that in this 7th edition will collect new toys to donate to three different foundations, on the occasion of Children's Day.Before the pandemic, The Dolphin Company had carried out six successful editions of 10,000 Smiles through its Dolphin Discovery Foundation I.A.P. in several parks and habitats of its family, which together supported several children's foundations in health and education matters. During this 7th edition, all the people who want to visit Aquaventuras Park will be able to do so on May 1st and have access to the water park in Vallarta , a dolphin presentation, and a sea lion presentation, at a preferential price of $99.00 MXN for adults and $50.00 MXN for children by delivering a toy with a value of $100.00 MXN per family. If people wish to participate, they can make a reservation by calling 322 226 9205, space is limited.The toys collected during this edition will be donated to the Corazón de Niña Foundation, which provides a home for orphaned children, to Casa Hogar Máximo Cornejo Quiroz A.C., and to Pasitos de Luz A.C., which provides care for children with disabilities from low-income families in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit."We are very happy to resume this important and beautiful event that is 10,000 Smiles. Without a doubt, Children's Day is the perfect occasion to carry out this activity that will bring joy to the childhood of those who will receive the toys that we will collect. Through our actions, we always try to contribute positively to the communities in which we operate; we are very grateful to our associates and partners who help us make this possible and who really get involved in fulfilling the dreams of these children", commented Cristian Martinez, General Manager of Aquaventuras Park.In addition to Aquaventuras Park, The Dolphin Company will replicate this action in its Venturapark park located in Cancun, which will donate the toys collected to the foundations Huellas de Pan, Torontos FC Club, and Fundación Casita Corazón I.A.P., which help the community in areas such as nutrition, sports, and rehabilitation. Selva Mágica, in Guadalajara, will also be part of this edition and will support Casa Hogar Escalar, Mi Último Deseo A.C. and Casa Hogar Amigos del Niño Madre Felicitas A.C. with the funds collected.Aquaventuras Park Aquaventuras Park deals and offers the best aquatic and adventure activities for the whole family in Vallarta-Nayarit. It has 10 themed water slides, the only lazy river in Vallarta, restaurants, and extreme activities such as zip line, 'The Wall', and 'The Challenge'. It also offers the option of educational interactions with marine species, as it has a Dolphin Discovery habitat in the same park. Aquaventuras is a proud member of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. For more information visit www.aquaventuras.com.mx and www.thedolphinco.com About The Dolphin CompanyFor more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, with a worldwide presence, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com

Parque Acuático en Vallarta