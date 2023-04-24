Stand-alone community COVID-19 testing clinics closing, testing moving to home-based rapid test and health care provider ordered tests

CANADA, April 24 - Approximately three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Health PEI is changing how COVID-19 testing is accessed across the province. The move reflects the continuing decline in the use of testing clinics by members of the public.

All stand-alone community testing clinics will be closed by April 28, 2023.

People who are at high risk and meet testing criteria developed by the Chief Public Health Office and the Provincial Lab will still be able to access a molecular test through their health care provider.

Individuals without a primary care provider can contact the unaffiliated virtual care program (MAPLE) Virtual Health Care for Islanders without a Primary Care Provider 8-1-1 for assistance in determining care needs.

Molecular testing will not be completed for any employment or travel related purposes.

“This change is in line with the decline in stand-alone testing clinics for COVID-19 across Canada, and ensuring rapid testing is widely available to the public and molecular testing is available for those who need it, including high-risk individuals,” said Cheryl Banks, Director of COVID-19 Operations for Health PEI.

The testing clinic schedule until closure is as follows:

O’Leary, 14 MacKinnon Drive (O'Leary Health Centre):

Montague, 14 Rosedale Road:

Slemon Park, 40 Aerospace Boulevard:

Last clinics will be open April 24, 26, 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Charlottetown, 64 Park Street:

Last clinics will be open April 24, 26, 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits are available free of charge at locations across the province, including community pharmacies, all Access PEI sites, public library branches, Provincial Visitor Information and Destination Centres, at community arenas and within the public school system. If a rapid antigen test is negative, Islanders are encouraged to continue to monitor for symptoms and repeat the test in 48 hours. Even with a negative result, staying home when sick will help protect others from exposure to illness.

Those with a negative result who feel their symptoms require medical attention should consult their primary health care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner), walk-in clinic, or the unaffiliated virtual care program (MAPLE).

Once testing positive on a rapid antigen test, a confirmatory test is not required. Eligible Islanders are encouraged to speak to their health care provider (pharmacist, family physician or nurse practitioner) if they wish to be considered for Paxlovid. Those without a primary health care provider or cannot reach them can call 811 to be screened and placed on the Paxlovid referral program.

Paxlovid is available for individuals age 50 and older regardless of vaccination status, or anyone age 18 and older who is immunocompromised or has underlying health conditions. Paxlovid is most effective in the early stages of illness and must be administered within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

