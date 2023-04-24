UPDATE: Canon Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for High Speed Inkjet

Canon Solutions America Supports Canon’s Continued Recognition as Market Share Leader for Total Production Inkjet

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc. has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet Press 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50457023, April 2023).

According to the IDC MarketScape report: “In 2020 and 2021, Canon launched three new inkjet presses: the varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press and the ProStream 1800 and ColorStream 8000 web-fed inkjet presses. The launch of these new products has driven dynamic new unit installations and page volume growth in general commercial print, high value direct mail, and photo specialty print over the last several years.”

Additionally, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., was recognized by Keypoint Intelligence as the Market Share Leader for Total Production Inkjet for 2022, maintaining the same top spot it earned in 2021 and the majority of the last decade. For the second consecutive year, Canon also achieved the No. 1 market share in both the Sheetfed Inkjet Market Share and Webfed Inkjet Market Share categories. These recognitions come on the heels of widespread market accolades and customer praise for complete Canon’s inkjet portfolio including the Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press and the Canon ColorStream and ProStream webfed inkjet presses.

“Canon’s investment in the production inkjet market is continuing to bear fruit,” said German Sacristan, Group Director, Production and Principal Analyst – Print On Demand Services for Keypoint Intelligence. “The market is demanding quality, productivity and reducing costs, and Canon has been consistently looking to fulfill those needs.”

Canon was also recognized as the leader in market share for total production inkjet again in 2022 by Keypoint Intelligence. In total, Canon comprised 41 percent of the total high-volume inkjet market share for U.S. placements, with no single competitor registering higher than 14 percent. Canon also maintained its No. 1 position in both Sheetfed Inkjet Market Share and Webfed Inkjet Market Share.

“Continuing to invest in our production inkjet product portfolio has allowed us to help meet customer demands and grow their business, and we are very proud that those efforts have again resulted in being the market leader for total production inkjet,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We strive to provide the technology and premium service and support to give our customers the best experience possible when they invest in Canon’s inkjet presses, and earning the top market share is the result of that dedication.”

To further demonstrate its leadership in the inkjet technology industry, Canon Solutions America will be a Keynote Sponsor at the 11th Annual Inkjet Summit. Produced annually by PRINTING United Alliance, Printing Impressions, and In-plant Impressions, this year’s event will be hosted from April 24-26 at the Hyatt Lost Pines in Austin, Texas.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

