SmartFinancial Announces Results for the First Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023

  • Operating earnings1 of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share
  • Operating earnings1 increase of 34% compared to the same prior year quarter
  • Deposit growth of $152.4 million – 15% annualized quarter-over-quarter
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of $53.0 million - 7% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase2
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, and compared to prior quarter net income of $13.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022, and compared to $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am extremely pleased with our start to 2023, especially considering the volatile banking environment we experienced during the quarter. The stability of our balance sheet and solid earnings performance through such an unpredictable period not only reaffirmed the strength of our company, but also the fortitude of our associates. The loyalty of our client base has been outstanding as demonstrated by our quarterly deposit growth. We look forward to showing that same loyalty back to our clients as we continue to support their future financial needs.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: "We could not be prouder of the grit and determination our associates showed this quarter. The company’s solid performance would not have been possible without management’s steady stewardship and our associates’ calm handling of client relationships. Our continued balance sheet growth with no wholesale fundings or borrowings is a tremendous testament to our effective client focused business model and the professionals in this organization."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $36.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $37.6 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.43 billion, an increase of $156.8 million from the prior quarter. The increase in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase average loans and leases of $108.0 million and average interest-earning cash of $55.3 million. Partially offsetting the increase in average earning assets was a decrease in average securities of $6.4 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $260.5 million from the prior quarter, attributable to an increase in average deposits of $261.9 million, offset by a decrease in average borrowings of $1.5 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.31% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.51% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by the continued rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition. The yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter was positively impacted by $1.4 million in deferred fees from the payoff of an acquired loan.  

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation
7% annualized organic loan growth based on Q1 ’23 net balance loan growth of $53 million divided by Q4 ’22 loans of $3.25 billion less a $24.6 million loan participation included in the Q4 ’22 loan balance that was subsequently removed on 1/1/23.

The cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2023 was 1.56% compared to 0.85% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.12% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.27% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 2.05% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.18% for the prior quarter, an increase of 87 basis points, primarily attributable to both the impact of rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

             
    Three Months Ended    
    Mar   Dec   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2023   2022   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans and leases   5.57 % 5.05 % 0.52
Yield on earning assets, on a fully tax equivalent basis (FTE)   4.88 % 4.41 % 0.47 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.05 % 1.18 % 0.87
Cost of total deposits   1.56 % 0.85 % 0.71 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.12 % 1.27 % 0.85 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.31 % 3.51 % (0.20 )%
               

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $32.3 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.98% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2022. The increase of 26 basis points is primarily the result of the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”). ASU 2016-13 requires an entity to utilize a new impairment model known as the current expected credit loss (“CECL”). ASU 2016-13 was adopted on January 1, 2023, and resulted in an increase of $8.7 million to the allowance for credit losses.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                           
      Three Months Ended          
        Mar       Dec          
  Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward     2023       2022       Change  
  Beginning balance   $ 23,334       $ 22,769       $ 565    
  Adoption of ASU 2016-13     8,655         -         8,655    
  Adjusted beginning balance     31,989         22,769         9,220    
  Charge-offs     (315 )       (331 )       16    
  Recoveries     55         108         (53 )  
  Net charge-offs     (260 )       (223 )       (37 )  
  Provision     550         788         (238 )  
  Ending balance   $ 32,279       $ 23,334       $ 8,945    
                           
  Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross     0.98 %     0.72 %     0.26 %
                                 

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.10% as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the 0.09% reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.11% as of March 31, 2023, as compared to 0.10% as of December 31, 2022.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                         
      Three Months Ended      
        Mar       Dec       Increase
  Credit Quality     2023       2022       (Decrease)
  Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 3,247     $ 2,808     $ 439  
  Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing     -       143       (143 )
  Total nonperforming loans and leases     3,247       2,951       296  
  Other real estate owned     1,708       1,436       272  
  Other repossessed assets     66       422       (356 )
  Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,021     $ 4,809     $ 212  
                         
  Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.10 %     0.09 %     0.01 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.01 %
                           

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $200 thousand to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $7.1 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Decrease in other, primarily related to decreased fees from capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
      Mar     Dec     Increase
Noninterest Income     2023     2022     (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,445   $ 1,477   $ (32 )
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net     -     144     (144 )
Mortgage banking income     172     77     95  
Investment services     1,005     958     47  
Insurance commissions     1,259     1,233     26  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,383     1,328     55  
Other     1,661     1,908     (247 )
Total noninterest income   $ 6,925   $ 7,125   $ (200 )


Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $113 thousand to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $27.4 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of higher employee taxes due to seasonality;
  • Increase in occupancy and equipment as a result of new branch facilities and relocation expenses;
  • Decrease in professional services, related to lower audit and consulting expenses; and
  • Decrease in other, related to lower operational cost and decreased fees related to capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
      Mar     Dec     Increase
Noninterest Expense     2023     2022      (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 16,742   $ 16,384     $ 358  
Occupancy and equipment     3,208     3,015       193  
FDIC insurance     541     650       (109 )
Other real estate and loan related expenses     572     517       55  
Advertising and marketing     355     308       47  
Data processing and technology     2,163     2,097       66  
Professional services     807     981       (174 )
Amortization of intangibles     659     688       (29 )
Merger related and restructuring expenses     -     (45 )     45  
Other     2,482     2,821       (339 )
Total noninterest expense   $ 27,529   $ 27,416     $ 113  


Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $201 thousand, compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 22.44% for the first quarter of 2023 and 21.35% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $4.77 billion compared to $4.64 billion at December 31, 2022. The $132.3 million increase is primarily attributable to increases in securities of $75.4 million, cash and cash equivalents of $40.5 million and loans and leases of $28.2 million. Asset increases were offset by an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $8.9 million, primarily for the one-time adjustment of $8.7 million related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023.

Total liabilities increased to $4.33 billion at March 31, 2023 from $4.21 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase of $121.4 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $152.4 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $25.3 million and other liabilities of $5.8 million, related to a decrease in loan related swaps. The decrease in other liabilities was offset by $3.1 million in additional reserve for unfunded lending commitments related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023 totaled $443.4 million, an increase of $10.9 million, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by net income of $11.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and the positive change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $6.7 million, offset by the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023, of $6.6 million (net of taxes), and dividends paid of $1.4 million. Tangible book value per share2 was $19.66 at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.09 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.17% at March 31, 2023, compared with 7.13% at December 31, 2022.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
    Mar   Dec   Increase  
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2023   2022   (Decrease)  
Total assets   $ 4,769,805   $ 4,637,498   $ 132,307    
Total liabilities     4,326,406     4,205,046     121,360    
Total equity     443,399     432,452     10,947    
Securities     845,194     769,842     75,352    
Loans and leases     3,281,787     3,253,627     28,160    
Deposits     4,229,546     4,077,100     152,446    
Borrowings     16,546     41,860     (25,314 )  
                       

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the first quarter of 2023 on Monday, April 24, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and entering the access code, 320998. A replay of the conference call will be available through June 24, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 383016. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

   
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                               
    Ending Balances
    Mar      Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar
    2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Assets:                                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 306,934     $ 266,424     $ 543,029     $ 654,945     $ 763,968  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     560,418       483,893       519,723       524,864       540,483  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     284,776       285,949       287,104       288,363       289,532  
Other investments     14,059       15,530       15,528       16,569       16,499  
Loans held for sale     3,324       1,752       2,742       1,707       5,894  
Loans and leases     3,281,787       3,253,627       3,099,116       2,994,074       2,806,026  
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses     (32,279 )     (23,334 )     (22,769 )     (21,938 )     (20,078 )
Loans and leases, net     3,249,508       3,230,293       3,076,347       2,972,136       2,785,948  
Premises and equipment, net     92,190       92,511       91,944       89,950       84,793  
Other real estate owned     1,708       1,436       1,226       1,612       1,612  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net     109,114       109,772       110,460       104,582       105,215  
Bank owned life insurance     81,938       81,470       81,001       80,537       80,074  
Other assets     65,836       68,468       67,807       52,848       44,561  
Total assets   $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579  
Liabilities:                                   
Deposits:                                   
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 989,753     $ 1,072,449     $ 1,186,209     $ 1,162,843     $ 1,093,933  
Interest-bearing demand     989,738       965,911       962,901       999,893       975,272  
Money market and savings     1,761,847       1,583,481       1,663,355       1,607,714       1,573,101  
Time deposits     488,208       455,259       467,944       511,182       549,047  
Total deposits     4,229,546       4,077,100       4,280,409       4,281,632       4,191,353  
Borrowings     16,546       41,860       18,423       12,549       36,713  
Subordinated debt     42,036       42,015       41,994       41,973       41,952  
Other liabilities     38,278       44,071       41,374       31,532       28,519  
Total liabilities     4,326,406       4,205,046       4,382,200       4,367,686       4,298,537  
Shareholders' Equity:                              
Common stock     17,004       16,901       16,888       16,898       16,893  
Additional paid-in capital     294,930       294,330       293,907       293,815       293,376  
Retained earnings     160,085       156,545       144,723       134,362       125,329  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (28,620 )     (35,324 )     (40,807 )     (24,648 )     (15,556 )
Total shareholders' equity     443,399       432,452       414,711       420,427       420,042  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579  


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                             
  Three Months Ended
  Mar      Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar
  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Interest income:                                 
Loans and leases, including fees $ 44,728   $ 40,082     $ 35,127   $ 31,530   $ 29,643
Investment securities:                                 
Taxable   3,651     3,337       3,135     2,908     2,418
Tax-exempt   353     797       561     441     368
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   4,446     3,098       3,474     1,430     486
Total interest income   53,178     47,314       42,297     36,309     32,915
Interest expense:                                 
Deposits   16,346     8,844       4,866     2,504     2,014
Borrowings   224     232       97     117     157
Subordinated debt   626     626       626     626     626
Total interest expense   17,196     9,702       5,589     3,247     2,797
Net interest income   35,982     37,612       36,708     33,062     30,118
Provision for loan and lease losses   550     788       974     1,250     1,006
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses   35,432     36,824       35,734     31,812     29,112
Noninterest income:                                 
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,445     1,477       1,611     1,446     1,319
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net       144              
Mortgage banking   172     77       170     471     834
Investment services   1,005     958       1,051     1,065     1,070
Insurance commissions   1,259     1,233       864     598     901
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   1,383     1,328       1,356     1,467     1,284
Other   1,661     1,908       1,198     2,182     1,703
Total noninterest income   6,925     7,125       6,250     7,229     7,111
Noninterest expense:                                 
Salaries and employee benefits   16,742     16,384       16,317     15,673     15,046
Occupancy and equipment   3,208     3,015       3,167     2,793     3,059
FDIC insurance   541     650       705     676     641
Other real estate and loan related expense   572     517       565     636     729
Advertising and marketing   355     308       288     327     369
Data processing and technology   2,163     2,097       1,872     1,728     1,586
Professional services   807     981       822     745     1,242
Amortization of intangibles   659     688       650     633     637
Merger related and restructuring expenses       (45 )     87     81     439
Other   2,482     2,821       2,757     2,634     1,970
Total noninterest expense   27,529     27,416       27,230     25,926     25,718
Income before income taxes   14,828     16,533       14,754     13,115     10,505
Income tax expense   3,328     3,529       3,211     2,900     2,246
Net income $ 11,500   $ 13,004     $ 11,543   $ 10,215   $ 8,259
Earnings per common share:                                 
Basic $ 0.69   $ 0.78     $ 0.69   $ 0.61   $ 0.49
Diluted $ 0.68   $ 0.77     $ 0.68   $ 0.61   $ 0.49
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                 
Basic   16,791,406     16,758,706       16,749,255     16,734,930     16,718,371
Diluted   16,896,494     16,884,253       16,872,022     16,867,774     16,858,288


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022  
       Average               Yield/      Average               Yield/      Average                Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                           
Loans and leases, including fees1   $ 3,258,452   $ 44,728   5.57 %   $ 3,150,493   $ 40,082   5.05 %   $ 2,728,096   $ 29,643   4.41 %
Taxable securities     723,540     3,651   2.05 %     701,787     3,337   1.89 %     612,980     2,418   1.60 %
Tax-exempt securities2     65,547     447   2.77 %     93,721     958   4.06 %     105,516     533   2.05 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     378,253     4,446   4.77 %     322,970     3,098   3.81 %     775,834     486   0.25 %
Total interest-earning assets     4,425,792     53,272   4.88 %     4,268,971     47,475   4.41 %     4,222,426     33,080   3.18 %
Noninterest-earning assets     359,996               372,864                 381,807              
Total assets   $ 4,785,788             $ 4,641,835               $ 4,604,233              
                                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                                           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 944,132     4,227   1.82 %   $ 924,320     3,141   1.35 %   $ 921,835     446   0.20 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,820,455     10,381   2.31 %     1,587,688     4,855   1.21 %     1,523,188     859   0.23 %
Time deposits     469,361     1,738   1.50 %     459,996     848   0.73 %     561,207     709   0.51 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,233,948     16,346   2.05 %     2,972,004     8,844   1.18 %     3,006,230     2,014   0.27 %
Borrowings     16,858     224   5.39 %     18,309     232   5.03 %     69,769     157   0.91 %
Subordinated debt     42,022     626   6.04 %     42,002     626   5.90 %     41,938     626   6.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,292,828     17,196   2.12 %     3,032,315     9,702   1.27 %     3,117,937     2,797   0.36 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,015,670               1,146,374                 1,028,298              
Other liabilities     44,908               43,109                 30,053              
Total liabilities     4,353,406               4,221,798                 4,176,288              
Shareholders' equity     432,382               420,037                 427,945              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,785,788             $ 4,641,835               $ 4,604,233              
                                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 36,076              $ 37,773               $ 30,283       
Interest rate spread               2.76 %                 3.14 %                 2.82 %  
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.31 %                 3.51 %                 2.91 %  
                                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               134.41 %                 140.78 %                 135.42 %  
Percentage of average equity to average assets               9.03 %                 9.05 %                 9.29 %  
                                                   

1 Includes average balance of $3.1 million, $3.3 million, and $54.0 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.  
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $94 thousand, $161 thousand, and $165 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                                 
    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
       Mar      Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar  
    2023   2022   2022   2022   2022  
Composition of Loans and Leases:                                   
Commercial real estate:                                   
owner occupied   $ 764,166   $ 765,041   $ 714,734   $ 684,250   $ 612,675  
non-owner occupied     871,368     862,720     822,317     850,338     863,181  
Commercial real estate, total     1,635,534     1,627,761     1,537,051     1,534,588     1,475,856  
Commercial & industrial     571,153     551,867     514,280     483,588     461,153  
Construction & land development     386,253     402,501     405,007     364,368     314,654  
Consumer real estate     606,343     587,977     562,408     533,582     483,229  
Leases     67,701     67,427     64,798     63,264     59,892  
Consumer and other     14,803     16,094     15,572     14,684     11,242  
Total loans and leases   $ 3,281,787   $ 3,253,627   $ 3,099,116   $ 2,994,074   $ 2,806,026  
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                   
Nonperforming loans and leases   $ 3,247   $ 2,951   $ 3,379   $ 3,413   $ 3,342  
Other real estate owned     1,708     1,436     1,226     1,612     1,612  
Other repossessed assets     66     422         17     27  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,021   $ 4,809   $ 4,605   $ 5,042   $ 4,981  
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases   $ 97   $ 101   $ 108   $ 678   $ 625  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.02 %     (0.09 )%     0.04 %
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases     0.98 %     0.72 %     0.73 %     0.73 %     0.72 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.10 %     0.09 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.10 %     0.11 %     0.11 %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance   $   $ 13,128   $ 14,465   $ 14,737   $ 14,913  
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases         1,396     148     225     389  
PPP net fees deferred balance     114     122     140     301     972  
PPP net fees recognized     8     17     163     669     1,066  
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                   
Equity to Assets     9.30 %     9.33 %     8.65 %     8.78 %     8.90 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     7.17 %     7.13 %     6.49 %     6.74 %     6.82 %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                   
Tier 1 leverage     7.91 %     7.95 %     7.40 %     7.48 %     7.41 %
Common equity Tier 1     9.91 %     9.65 %     9.65 %     9.95 %     10.30 %
Tier 1 capital     9.91 %     9.65 %     9.65 %     9.95 %     10.30 %
Total capital     11.73 %     11.40 %     11.44 %     11.80 %     12.22 %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                            
Tier 1 leverage     8.87 %     8.90 %     8.27 %     8.33 %     8.24 %
Common equity Tier 1     11.12 %     10.82 %     10.78 %     11.08 %     11.46 %
Tier 1 capital     11.12 %     10.82 %     10.78 %     11.08 %     11.46 %
Total capital     11.81 %     11.44 %     11.41 %     11.72 %     12.08 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                               
  As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended     
  Mar      Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar     
  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                   
Return on average assets   0.97 %   1.11 %   0.95 %   0.87 %   0.73 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.79 %   12.28 %   10.77 %   9.76 %   7.83 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   14.45 %   16.65 %   14.36 %   13.02 %   10.39 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.59 %   0.61 %   0.52 %   0.62 %   0.63 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.33 %   2.34 %   2.25 %   2.21 %   2.27 %
Efficiency ratio   64.16 %   61.28 %   63.39 %   64.35 %   69.08 %
                               
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                   
Operating return on average assets1   0.97 %   1.10 %   0.96 %   0.88 %   0.76 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   1.30 %   1.46 %   1.30 %   1.23 %   1.05 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1   10.79 %   12.15 %   10.83 %   9.82 %   8.14 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   14.45 %   16.47 %   14.44 %   13.09 %   10.80 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   64.02 %   61.36 %   62.93 %   63.88 %   67.60 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.59 %   0.60 %   0.52 %   0.62 %   0.63 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.33 %   2.35 %   2.24 %   2.21 %   2.23 %
                               
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                   
Yield on loans and leases   5.57 %   5.05 %   4.59 %   4.40 %   4.41 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   4.88 %   4.41 %   3.79 %   3.39 %   3.18 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.05 %   1.18 %   0.62 %   0.33 %   0.27 %
Cost of total deposits   1.56 %   0.85 %   0.45 %   0.24 %   0.20 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.12 %   1.27 %   0.70 %   0.42 %   0.36 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.31 %   3.51 %   3.29 %   3.08 %   2.91 %
                               
Per Common Share:                                   
Net income, basic $ 0.69   $ 0.78   $ 0.69   $ 0.61   $ 0.49  
Net income, diluted   0.68     0.77     0.68     0.61     0.49  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.69     0.77     0.69     0.61     0.51  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.68     0.76     0.69     0.61     0.51  
Book value   26.08     25.59     24.56     24.88     24.86  
Tangible book value¹   19.66     19.09     18.02     18.69     18.64  
Common shares outstanding   17,004,092     16,900,805     16,887,555     16,898,405     16,893,282  

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                                 
    Three Months Ended  
       Mar      Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar     
    2023   2022   2022   2022   2021  
Operating Earnings:                                     
Net income (GAAP)   $ 11,500     $ 13,004     $ 11,543     $ 10,215     $ 8,259    
Noninterest income:                                     
Securities gains (losses), net           (144 )                    
Noninterest expenses:                                
Merger related and restructuring expenses           (45 )     87       81       439    
Income taxes:                                
Income tax effect of adjustments           49       (22 )     (21 )     (113 )  
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 11,500     $ 12,864     $ 11,608     $ 10,275     $ 8,585    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                     
Basic   $ 0.69     $ 0.77     $ 0.69     $ 0.61     $ 0.51    
Diluted     0.68       0.76       0.69       0.61       0.51    
                                 
Operating Noninterest Income:                                     
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 6,925     $ 7,125     $ 6,250     $ 7,229     $ 7,111    
Securities gains (losses), net           (144 )                    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,925     $ 6,981     $ 6,250     $ 7,229     $ 7,111    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.59 %     0.60 %      0.52 %     0.62 %      0.63 %  
                                 
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 27,529     $ 27,416     $ 27,230     $ 25,926     $ 25,718    
Merger related and restructuring expenses           45       (87 )     (81 )     (439 )  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 27,529     $ 27,461     $ 27,143     $ 25,845     $ 25,279    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.33 %     2.35 %     2.24 %      2.21 %     2.23 %  
                                 
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                                
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 35,982     $ 37,612     $ 36,708     $ 33,062     $ 30,118    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)     6,925       6,981       6,250       7,229       7,111    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)     (27,529 )     (27,461 )     (27,143 )     (25,845 )     (25,279 )  
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 15,378     $ 17,132     $ 15,815     $ 14,446     $ 11,950    
                                 
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                     
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     0.97 %     1.10 %     0.96 %     0.88 %     0.76 %  
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     1.30 %     1.46 %     1.30 %     1.23 %     1.05 %  
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     14.45 %     16.65 %     14.36 %     13.02 %     10.39 %  
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6     10.79 %     12.15 %     10.83 %     9.82 %     8.14 %  
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     14.45 %     16.47 %     14.44 %     13.09 %     10.80 %  
                                 
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     64.16 %     61.28 %     63.39 %     64.35 %     69.08 %  
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.14 )%     (0.22 )%     (0.25 )%     (0.27 )%     (0.31 )%  
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)     %     (0.20 )%     %     %     %  
Adjustment for merger related income and costs     %     0.50 %     (0.21 )%     (0.20 )%     (1.17 )%  
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     64.02 %     61.36 %     62.93 %     63.88 %     67.60 %  
                                           

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                               
    Three Months Ended
       Mar      Dec      Sep      Jun      Mar
    2023   2022   2022   2022   2021
Tangible Common Equity:                                   
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 443,399     $ 432,452     $ 414,711     $ 420,427     $ 420,042  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     109,114       109,772       110,460       104,582       105,215  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 334,285     $ 322,680     $ 304,251     $ 315,845     $ 314,827  
                               
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                   
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 432,382     $ 420,037     $ 425,365     $ 419,726     $ 427,945  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     109,537       110,206       106,483       104,986       105,617  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 322,845     $ 309,831     $ 318,882     $ 314,740     $ 322,328  
                               
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                              
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 26.08     $ 25.59     $ 24.56     $ 24.88     $ 24.86  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (6.42 )     (6.50 )     (6.54 )     (6.19 )     (6.23 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 19.66     $ 19.09     $ 18.02     $ 18.69     $ 18.64  
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                              
Total Assets   $ 4,769,805     $ 4,637,498     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     109,114       109,772       110,460       104,582       105,215  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):   $ 4,660,691     $ 4,527,726     $ 4,686,451     $ 4,683,531     $ 4,613,364  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     7.17 %     7.13 %     6.49 %     6.74 %     6.82 %
                                         

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.



 


