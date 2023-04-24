Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,898 in the last 365 days.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. RNGR (the "Company") will report first quarter financial and operating results before the market opens for trading on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company's management will host a first quarter 2023 earnings conference call in the morning of Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company's website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005622/en/

You just read:

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more