NetActuate Adds Third Location in Africa with New Data Center in Nairobi, Kenya

NetActuate announces the launch of network and infrastructure services in Nairobi, Kenya, marking its third Africa location.

Today NetActuate, a leading global provider of network and infrastructure solutions, announced the launch of services from a new data center location in Nairobi, Kenya. This brings NetActuate's total footprint in Africa to three strategic locations for maximum reach: Nairobi, Accra, and Johannesburg.

"NetActuate is thrilled to expand our global network to Nairobi, our third location in Africa," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "We are pleased to now offer our customers redundant service locations within Africa, covering each major geographical region on the continent."

Nairobi is strategically located in the heart of Africa, making it an ideal location for companies looking to reach users across the African continent. The city is also well-connected to major cities across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, through several undersea cables that terminate nearby.

Located at Sameer Industrial Park, this data center is the most connected in East Africa. The new Nairobi facility will provide customers with direct access to major African markets, including South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt. This data center offers low-latency connectivity to major Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa, and is certified compliant for ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001, PCI DSS, ISAE3402, and ISO 22301.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available with simple, predictable monthly pricing in over 40 US and global locations. Customers can deploy a truly end-to-end global infrastructure solution without having to manage multiple vendors.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a global SWAT team of engineers that builds infrastructure at scale. Operating the world's second largest global network by number of peers, the NetActuate platform helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where they are. Available from over 40 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.

