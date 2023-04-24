Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

There were 2,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,012 in the last 365 days.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. IBTX today announced net loss of $37.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which includes the impact of the $100 million legal settlement disclosed on February 27, 2023, that, pending court approval, will resolve all current and potential future claims relating to an inherited receivership litigation. Excluding the legal settlement as well as other non-recurring items, adjusted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $44.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 18, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2023.
Highlights
"Despite the challenges presented by a volatile macroeconomic environment, our Company continues to maintain a strong foundation of resilient asset quality and a healthy balance sheet supported by our talented relationship bankers operating across Texas and Colorado," said Independent Bank Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. "During the quarter, we were pleased to maintain strong liquidity, healthy expense discipline, and a strong capital position despite the headwinds present in the sector. Looking ahead, we remain prepared to serve our customers and communities through uncertain times as we have done for over three decades, consistent with our longstanding philosophy of performance throughout the entire economic cycle."
First Quarter 2023 Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
Asset Quality
Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity
Capital
First Quarter 2023 Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Noninterest Income
Noninterest Expense
Provision for Credit Losses
Income Taxes
Subsequent Events
The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2023 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
About Independent Bank Group, Inc.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, doing business as Independent Financial, Independent Bank Group serves customers across Texas and Colorado with a wide range of relationship-driven banking services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Independent Bank Group's first quarter earnings announcement will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:30 am (ET) and can be accessed by the webcast link, https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/indepbankgroup042523_en/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13737850 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call." The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, https://ir.ifinancial.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings," "tangible book value," "tangible book value per common share," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted net interest margin," "return on tangible equity," "adjusted return on average assets" and "adjusted return on average equity" and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for credit losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Data
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of and for the Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
Selected Income Statement Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
201,176
|
|
|
$
|
189,769
|
|
$
|
173,687
|
|
$
|
150,696
|
|
$
|
140,865
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
73,254
|
|
|
|
47,982
|
|
|
26,413
|
|
|
12,697
|
|
|
9,717
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
127,922
|
|
|
|
141,787
|
|
|
147,274
|
|
|
137,999
|
|
|
131,148
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
2,833
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,443
|
)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
127,832
|
|
|
|
138,954
|
|
|
144,174
|
|
|
137,999
|
|
|
132,591
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
12,754
|
|
|
|
11,227
|
|
|
13,477
|
|
|
13,877
|
|
|
12,885
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
189,380
|
|
|
|
98,774
|
|
|
91,733
|
|
|
85,925
|
|
|
82,457
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(11,284
|
)
|
|
|
10,653
|
|
|
13,481
|
|
|
13,591
|
|
|
12,279
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
(37,510
|
)
|
|
|
40,754
|
|
|
52,437
|
|
|
52,360
|
|
|
50,740
|
|
Adjusted net income (1)
|
|
44,083
|
|
|
|
49,433
|
|
|
54,880
|
|
|
53,304
|
|
|
52,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data (Common Stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.91
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
Diluted
|
|
(0.91
|
)
|
|
|
0.99
|
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
1.18
|
|
Adjusted earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (1)
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
1.28
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
Diluted (1)
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
Dividends
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
Book value
|
|
56.95
|
|
|
|
57.91
|
|
|
57.19
|
|
|
57.45
|
|
|
58.94
|
|
Tangible book value (1)
|
|
31.42
|
|
|
|
32.25
|
|
|
31.44
|
|
|
31.61
|
|
|
34.02
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
41,281,904
|
|
|
|
41,190,677
|
|
|
41,165,006
|
|
|
41,156,261
|
|
|
42,795,228
|
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2)
|
|
41,223,376
|
|
|
|
41,193,716
|
|
|
41,167,258
|
|
|
41,737,534
|
|
|
42,768,079
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2)
|
|
41,316,798
|
|
|
|
41,285,383
|
|
|
41,253,662
|
|
|
41,813,443
|
|
|
42,841,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
18,798,354
|
|
|
$
|
18,258,414
|
|
$
|
17,944,493
|
|
$
|
18,107,093
|
|
$
|
17,963,253
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,048,590
|
|
|
|
654,322
|
|
|
516,159
|
|
|
776,131
|
|
|
1,604,256
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
1,675,415
|
|
|
|
1,691,784
|
|
|
1,730,163
|
|
|
1,846,132
|
|
|
1,938,726
|
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
206,602
|
|
|
|
207,059
|
|
|
207,516
|
|
|
207,972
|
|
|
188,047
|
|
Loans, held for sale
|
|
16,576
|
|
|
|
11,310
|
|
|
21,973
|
|
|
26,519
|
|
|
22,743
|
|
Loans, held for investment (3)
|
|
13,606,039
|
|
|
|
13,597,264
|
|
|
13,285,757
|
|
|
12,979,938
|
|
|
11,958,759
|
|
Mortgage warehouse purchase loans
|
|
400,547
|
|
|
|
312,099
|
|
|
409,044
|
|
|
538,190
|
|
|
569,554
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
146,850
|
|
|
|
148,787
|
|
|
146,395
|
|
|
144,170
|
|
|
146,313
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
1,053,909
|
|
|
|
1,057,020
|
|
|
1,060,131
|
|
|
1,063,248
|
|
|
1,066,366
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
22,700
|
|
|
|
23,900
|
|
|
23,900
|
|
|
12,900
|
|
|
—
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
4,148,360
|
|
|
|
4,736,830
|
|
|
5,107,001
|
|
|
5,123,321
|
|
|
5,003,728
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
9,907,327
|
|
|
|
10,384,587
|
|
|
9,854,007
|
|
|
9,940,627
|
|
|
9,846,543
|
|
Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures)
|
|
2,137,607
|
|
|
|
567,066
|
|
|
466,892
|
|
|
509,718
|
|
|
419,545
|
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
54,469
|
|
|
|
54,419
|
|
|
54,370
|
|
|
54,320
|
|
|
54,270
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
2,350,857
|
|
|
|
2,385,383
|
|
|
2,354,340
|
|
|
2,364,335
|
|
|
2,522,460
|
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Data
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of and for the Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
Selected Performance Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
(0.83
|
)%
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
(6.39
|
)
|
|
6.85
|
|
|
8.66
|
|
|
8.62
|
|
|
7.99
|
|
Return on tangible equity (4)
|
(11.48
|
)
|
|
12.42
|
|
|
15.52
|
|
|
15.32
|
|
|
13.64
|
|
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
|
0.98
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
1.21
|
|
|
1.15
|
|
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
|
7.51
|
|
|
8.31
|
|
|
9.07
|
|
|
8.78
|
|
|
8.21
|
|
Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4)
|
13.49
|
|
|
15.07
|
|
|
16.24
|
|
|
15.60
|
|
|
14.02
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.17
|
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
3.64
|
|
|
3.51
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
Efficiency ratio (5)
|
132.41
|
|
|
62.52
|
|
|
55.13
|
|
|
54.52
|
|
|
55.07
|
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) (5)
|
58.17
|
|
|
55.51
|
|
|
53.23
|
|
|
53.75
|
|
|
54.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality Ratios (3) (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.32
|
%
|
|
0.35
|
%
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment
|
0.27
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate
|
0.44
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
|
393.69
|
|
|
371.14
|
|
|
256.65
|
|
|
206.28
|
|
|
205.99
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment
|
1.08
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
9.67
|
%
|
|
10.09
|
%
|
|
10.00
|
%
|
|
9.81
|
%
|
|
11.09
|
%
|
Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets
|
9.01
|
|
|
9.49
|
|
|
9.41
|
|
|
9.28
|
|
|
9.38
|
|
Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
10.03
|
|
|
10.45
|
|
|
10.35
|
|
|
10.17
|
|
|
11.48
|
|
Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
11.85
|
|
|
12.35
|
|
|
12.27
|
|
|
12.24
|
|
|
13.72
|
|
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|
12.51
|
|
|
13.06
|
|
|
13.12
|
|
|
13.06
|
|
|
14.04
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|
7.31
|
|
|
7.72
|
|
|
7.67
|
|
|
7.63
|
|
|
8.62
|
|__________
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.
|
(2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).
|
(3) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans and includes SBA PPP loans of $3,542, $4,958, $7,029, $26,669 and $67,011, respectively.
|
(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.
|
(5) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
(6) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $60,115, $64,109, $81,054, $82,905 and $71,143, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings (TDR) totaled $37,301, $40,089, $57,040, $69,891 and $71,029, respectively. With the adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, TDR accounting has been eliminated.
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
184,294
|
|
|
$
|
129,179
|
|
Interest on taxable securities
|
|
|
7,858
|
|
|
|
8,359
|
|
Interest on nontaxable securities
|
|
|
2,603
|
|
|
|
2,333
|
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
|
|
|
6,421
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
201,176
|
|
|
|
140,865
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
|
62,261
|
|
|
|
5,610
|
|
Interest on FHLB advances
|
|
|
5,824
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
|
|
4,079
|
|
|
|
3,482
|
|
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
|
446
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
73,254
|
|
|
|
9,717
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
127,922
|
|
|
|
131,148
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
(1,443
|
)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
127,832
|
|
|
|
132,591
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
3,349
|
|
|
|
2,752
|
|
Investment management fees
|
|
|
2,301
|
|
|
|
2,451
|
|
Mortgage banking revenue
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
3,026
|
|
Mortgage warehouse purchase program fees
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
Loss on sale of loans
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,484
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
|
|
|
1,377
|
|
|
|
1,310
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3,732
|
|
|
|
4,035
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
12,754
|
|
|
|
12,885
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
46,275
|
|
|
|
49,555
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
11,559
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Communications and technology
|
|
|
7,090
|
|
|
|
5,901
|
|
FDIC assessment
|
|
|
2,712
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
Advertising and public relations
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
Other real estate owned expenses, net
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment of other real estate
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
|
3,111
|
|
|
|
3,145
|
|
Litigation settlement
|
|
|
102,500
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
3,065
|
|
|
|
3,439
|
|
Other
|
|
|
11,308
|
|
|
|
8,468
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
189,380
|
|
|
|
82,457
|
|
(Loss) income before taxes
|
|
|
(48,794
|
)
|
|
|
63,019
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
(11,284
|
)
|
|
|
12,279
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(37,510
|
)
|
|
$
|
50,740
|
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
108,178
|
|
|
$
|
134,183
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
940,412
|
|
|
|
520,139
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,048,590
|
|
|
|
654,322
|
|
Certificates of deposit held in other banks
|
|
496
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
1,675,415
|
|
|
|
1,691,784
|
|
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0, respectively
|
|
206,602
|
|
|
|
207,059
|
|
Loans held for sale (includes $12,989 and $10,612 carried at fair value, respectively)
|
|
16,576
|
|
|
|
11,310
|
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $146,850 and $148,787, respectively
|
|
13,859,736
|
|
|
|
13,760,576
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
354,540
|
|
|
|
355,368
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
22,700
|
|
|
|
23,900
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock
|
|
85,408
|
|
|
|
23,436
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI)
|
|
241,395
|
|
|
|
240,448
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
91,269
|
|
|
|
78,669
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
994,021
|
|
|
|
994,021
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
59,888
|
|
|
|
62,999
|
|
Other assets
|
|
141,718
|
|
|
|
154,026
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
18,798,354
|
|
|
$
|
18,258,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
4,148,360
|
|
|
$
|
4,736,830
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
9,907,327
|
|
|
|
10,384,587
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
14,055,687
|
|
|
|
15,121,417
|
|
FHLB advances
|
|
1,800,000
|
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
337,607
|
|
|
|
267,066
|
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
54,469
|
|
|
|
54,419
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
199,734
|
|
|
|
130,129
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
16,447,497
|
|
|
|
15,873,031
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock (0 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock (41,281,904 and 41,190,677 shares outstanding, respectively)
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,961,637
|
|
|
|
1,959,193
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
583,529
|
|
|
|
638,354
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(194,722
|
)
|
|
|
(212,576
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
2,350,857
|
|
|
|
2,385,383
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
18,798,354
|
|
|
$
|
18,258,414
|
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1)
|
|
$
|
13,931,726
|
|
$
|
184,294
|
|
5.36
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,319,734
|
|
$
|
129,179
|
|
4.25
|
%
|
Taxable securities
|
|
|
1,464,977
|
|
|
7,858
|
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
1,689,214
|
|
|
8,359
|
|
2.01
|
|
Nontaxable securities
|
|
|
423,557
|
|
|
2,603
|
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
411,761
|
|
|
2,333
|
|
2.30
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits and other
|
|
|
550,963
|
|
|
6,421
|
|
4.73
|
|
|
|
2,114,246
|
|
|
994
|
|
0.19
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
16,371,223
|
|
|
201,176
|
|
4.98
|
|
|
|
16,534,955
|
|
|
140,865
|
|
3.46
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
1,857,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,904,397
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
18,228,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,439,352
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking accounts
|
|
$
|
6,273,149
|
|
$
|
38,893
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,237,403
|
|
$
|
3,082
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
Savings accounts
|
|
|
728,851
|
|
|
90
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
780,380
|
|
|
94
|
|
0.05
|
|
Money market accounts
|
|
|
1,777,249
|
|
|
12,434
|
|
2.84
|
|
|
|
2,337,951
|
|
|
1,703
|
|
0.30
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
1,611,259
|
|
|
10,844
|
|
2.73
|
|
|
|
973,494
|
|
|
731
|
|
0.30
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
10,390,508
|
|
|
62,261
|
|
2.43
|
|
|
|
10,329,228
|
|
|
5,610
|
|
0.22
|
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
576,944
|
|
|
5,824
|
|
4.09
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
179
|
|
0.48
|
|
Other borrowings - short-term
|
|
|
4,456
|
|
|
53
|
|
4.82
|
|
|
|
3,478
|
|
|
17
|
|
1.98
|
|
Other borrowings - long-term
|
|
|
266,519
|
|
|
4,026
|
|
6.13
|
|
|
|
266,483
|
|
|
3,465
|
|
5.27
|
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|
54,451
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
8.12
|
|
|
|
54,253
|
|
|
446
|
|
3.33
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
11,292,878
|
|
|
73,254
|
|
2.63
|
|
|
|
10,803,442
|
|
|
9,717
|
|
0.36
|
|
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
|
|
|
4,404,814
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,959,264
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
150,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,862
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,380,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,575,784
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
18,228,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,439,352
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
127,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
131,148
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.10
|
%
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
128,962
|
|
3.19
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
132,179
|
|
3.24
|
|
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
144.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153.05
|
|__________
|
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|
(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.
|
(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|
(4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Loan Portfolio Composition
|
As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Total Loans By Class
|
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Total
|
Commercial (1)
|
|
$
|
2,171,635
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,240,959
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
Mortgage warehouse purchase loans
|
|
|
400,547
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
312,099
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
7,950,480
|
|
|
56.7
|
|
|
|
7,817,447
|
|
|
56.2
|
|
Commercial construction, land and land development
|
|
|
1,178,525
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
1,231,071
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
Residential real estate (2)
|
|
|
1,628,484
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
|
1,604,169
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
Single-family interim construction
|
|
|
487,421
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
508,839
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
Agricultural
|
|
|
121,958
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
124,422
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
84,112
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
81,667
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
14,023,162
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
13,920,673
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(146,850
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(148,787
|
)
|
|
|
Total loans, net
|
|
$
|
13,876,312
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,771,886
|
|
|
|__________
|(1) Includes SBA PPP loans of $3,542 with net deferred loan fees of $86 and $4,958 with net deferred fees of $101 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
|
(2) Includes loans held for sale of $16,576 and $11,310 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income - Reported
|
(a)
|
$
|
127,922
|
|
|
$
|
141,787
|
|
|
$
|
147,274
|
|
|
$
|
137,999
|
|
|
$
|
131,148
|
|
Provision Expense - Reported
|
(b)
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
2,833
|
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,443
|
)
|
Noninterest Income - Reported
|
(c)
|
|
12,754
|
|
|
|
11,227
|
|
|
|
13,477
|
|
|
|
13,877
|
|
|
|
12,885
|
|
Loss on sale of loans
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
1,484
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of premises and equipment
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition
|
|
|
(117
|
)
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
Adjusted Noninterest Income
|
(d)
|
|
12,590
|
|
|
|
11,718
|
|
|
|
13,518
|
|
|
|
13,895
|
|
|
|
14,481
|
|
Noninterest Expense - Reported
|
(e)
|
|
189,380
|
|
|
|
98,774
|
|
|
|
91,733
|
|
|
|
85,925
|
|
|
|
82,457
|
|
Litigation settlement
|
|
|
(102,500
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Separation expense (1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,131
|
)
|
|
|
(2,809
|
)
|
|
|
(1,106
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Economic development employee incentive grant
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
OREO impairment
|
|
|
(1,200
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment of assets
|
|
|
(802
|
)
|
|
|
(3,286
|
)
|
|
|
(1,156
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition expense (2)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|
(f)
|
|
84,852
|
|
|
|
88,317
|
|
|
|
88,703
|
|
|
|
84,754
|
|
|
|
82,327
|
|
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense - Reported
|
(g)
|
|
(11,284
|
)
|
|
|
10,653
|
|
|
|
13,481
|
|
|
|
13,591
|
|
|
|
12,279
|
|
Net (Loss) Income - Reported
|
(a) - (b) + (c) - (e) - (g) = (h)
|
|
(37,510
|
)
|
|
|
40,754
|
|
|
|
52,437
|
|
|
|
52,360
|
|
|
|
50,740
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (3)
|
(a) - (b) + (d) - (f) = (i)
|
$
|
44,083
|
|
|
$
|
49,433
|
|
|
$
|
54,880
|
|
|
$
|
53,304
|
|
|
$
|
52,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Average Assets
|
(j)
|
$
|
18,228,521
|
|
|
$
|
17,994,131
|
|
|
$
|
17,893,072
|
|
|
$
|
17,715,989
|
|
|
$
|
18,439,352
|
|
Total Average Stockholders' Equity
|
(k)
|
|
2,380,421
|
|
|
|
2,359,637
|
|
|
|
2,401,544
|
|
|
|
2,435,117
|
|
|
|
2,575,784
|
|
Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (5)
|
(l)
|
|
1,325,475
|
|
|
|
1,301,558
|
|
|
|
1,340,363
|
|
|
|
1,370,825
|
|
|
|
1,508,370
|
|
Reported Return on Average Assets
|
(h) / (j)
|
|
(0.83
|
)%
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
|
1.12
|
%
|
Reported Return on Average Equity
|
(h) / (k)
|
|
(6.39
|
)
|
|
|
6.85
|
|
|
|
8.66
|
|
|
|
8.62
|
|
|
|
7.99
|
|
Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity
|
(h) / (l)
|
|
(11.48
|
)
|
|
|
12.42
|
|
|
|
15.52
|
|
|
|
15.32
|
|
|
|
13.64
|
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (6)
|
(i) / (j)
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
1.15
|
|
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (6)
|
(i) / (k)
|
|
7.51
|
|
|
|
8.31
|
|
|
|
9.07
|
|
|
|
8.78
|
|
|
|
8.21
|
|
Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (6)
|
(i) / (l)
|
|
13.49
|
|
|
|
15.07
|
|
|
|
16.24
|
|
|
|
15.60
|
|
|
|
14.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EFFICIENCY RATIO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
(m)
|
$
|
3,111
|
|
|
$
|
3,111
|
|
|
$
|
3,117
|
|
|
$
|
3,118
|
|
|
$
|
3,145
|
|
Reported Efficiency Ratio
|
(e - m) / (a + c)
|
|
132.41
|
%
|
|
|
62.52
|
%
|
|
|
55.13
|
%
|
|
|
54.52
|
%
|
|
|
55.07
|
%
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|
(f - m) / (a + d)
|
|
58.17
|
|
|
|
55.51
|
|
|
|
53.23
|
|
|
|
53.75
|
|
|
|
54.37
|
|__________
|
(1) Separation expenses include severance and accelerated vesting expense for stock awards related to the separation of certain employees. The quarter ended December 31, 2022 reflects a reduction in workforce due to the restructuring of certain departments and business lines. The quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 reflect payments made due to the separation of executive officers, while the quarter ended September 30, 2022 also includes $202 thousand in severance payments and accelerated vesting expense for stock awards related to the dissolution of a Company department.
|
(2) Acquisition expenses includes compensation related expenses for equity awards granted at acquisition.
|
(3) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.7%, 20.7%, 20.5%, 20.6%, and 19.5%, respectively. First quarter 2023 normalized rate excludes the effect of the litigation settlement.
|
(4) Quarterly metrics are annualized.
|
(5) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.
|
(6) Calculated using adjusted net income.
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Assets Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of the Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total common stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,350,857
|
|
|
$
|
2,385,383
|
|
|
$
|
2,354,340
|
|
|
$
|
2,364,335
|
|
|
$
|
2,522,460
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
(59,888
|
)
|
|
|
(62,999
|
)
|
|
|
(66,110
|
)
|
|
|
(69,227
|
)
|
|
|
(72,345
|
)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
|
1,296,948
|
|
|
$
|
1,328,363
|
|
|
$
|
1,294,209
|
|
|
$
|
1,301,087
|
|
|
$
|
1,456,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
18,798,354
|
|
|
$
|
18,258,414
|
|
|
$
|
17,944,493
|
|
|
$
|
18,107,093
|
|
|
$
|
17,963,253
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
|
|
(994,021
|
)
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
(59,888
|
)
|
|
|
(62,999
|
)
|
|
|
(66,110
|
)
|
|
|
(69,227
|
)
|
|
|
(72,345
|
)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
17,744,445
|
|
|
$
|
17,201,394
|
|
|
$
|
16,884,362
|
|
|
$
|
17,043,845
|
|
|
$
|
16,896,887
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
41,281,904
|
|
|
|
41,190,677
|
|
|
|
41,165,006
|
|
|
|
41,156,261
|
|
|
|
42,795,228
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
7.31
|
%
|
|
|
7.72
|
%
|
|
|
7.67
|
%
|
|
|
7.63
|
%
|
|
|
8.62
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
56.95
|
|
|
$
|
57.91
|
|
|
$
|
57.19
|
|
|
$
|
57.45
|
|
|
$
|
58.94
|
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
31.42
|
|
|
|
32.25
|
|
|
|
31.44
|
|
|
|
31.61
|
|
|
|
34.02
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005841/en/