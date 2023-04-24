Allegion to Attend 2023 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

There were 2,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,016 in the last 365 days.
Allegion plc ALLE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 9. The conference will be held at The Conrad Hotel in Downtown New York City.
A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.
About Allegion
Allegion ALLE is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
