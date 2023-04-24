Submit Release
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

First Quarter 2023 Summary Results

  • Total revenues of $221.7 million, up 1.0% YoY
  • Operating income of $8.5 million, down 72.9% YoY; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $18.5 million, down 46.7% YoY
  • Operating ratio of 96.2%, an increase of 1050 bps YoY; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio of 90.4%, an increase of 810 bps YoY
  • Diluted EPS of $0.23, down 78.3% YoY; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.57, down 51.7% YoY

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI ("the Company") today reported net income of $5.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.23 ($0.24 basic), for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These results compare to net income of $23.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.06 ($1.07 basic), for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income and diluted earnings per share for both the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, include the negative impact of loss estimates for claims anticipated to settle in excess of insurance policy limits. Excluding the negative impact of these litigation charges, adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $12.7 million, or adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted and basic earnings per share of $0.57 compared to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $26.5 million, or adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of $1.18 ($1.19 basic).

Operating revenues increased 1.0% to $221.7 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $219.4 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Liquidity, Capitalization, and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2023, we had an aggregate of $193.8 million of cash, marketable equity securities, and available liquidity under our line of credit and $302.1 million of stockholders' equity. Outstanding debt was $251.3 million as of March 31, 2023, which represents a $13.0 million decrease from December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, we generated $34.2 million in operating cash flow.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also includes non-GAAP financial measures termed adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company defines adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as GAAP operating income, GAAP operating ratio, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding certain significant items, such as certain litigation-related charges, and any tax impact associated with such items. Management believes that reporting adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share more clearly reflects the Company's current operating results and provides investors with a better understanding of the Company's overall financial performance. Management also believes that adjusted operating ratio is more representative of our operations when excluding the volatility of fuel prices, which we cannot control. In addition, the adjusted results, although not a financial measure under GAAP, may facilitate the ability to analyze the Company's financial results in relation to those of its competitors and to the Company's prior financial performance by excluding items which otherwise would distort the comparison. However, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are not recognized terms under GAAP, do not purport to be alternatives to, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, operating ratio, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, as defined under GAAP.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, we have provided a tabular reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio, GAAP net income to adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing truckload dry van carrier services transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The Company's consolidated operating subsidiaries also provide transportation services in Mexico through its gateways in Laredo and El Paso, Texas, under agreements with Mexican carriers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this document contains or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may relate to expected future financial and operating results, prospects, plans or events, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, excess capacity in the trucking industry; surplus inventories; general inflation, recessionary economic cycles and downturns in customers' business cycles; increases or rapid fluctuations in fuel prices, interest rates, fuel taxes, tolls, and license and registration fees; potential economic, business or operational disruptions or uncertainties that may result from any future outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the resale value of the Company's used equipment and the price of new equipment; increases in compensation for and difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified drivers and owner-operators; increases in insurance premiums and deductible amounts relating to accident, cargo, workers' compensation, health, and other claims; increases in the number or amount of claims for which the Company is self-insured; inability of the Company to continue to secure acceptable financing arrangements; seasonal factors such as harsh weather conditions that increase operating costs; competition from trucking, rail, and intermodal competitors including reductions in rates resulting from competitive bidding; the ability to identify acceptable acquisition candidates, consummate acquisitions, and integrate acquired operations; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; the impact of pending or future litigation; general risks associated with doing business in Mexico, including, without limitation, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation, import duties, tariffs, quotas, political and economic instability and terrorism; the potential impact of new laws, regulations or policy, including, without limitation, tariffs, import/export, trade and immigration regulations or policies; a significant reduction in or termination of the Company's trucking service by a key customer; and other factors, including risk factors, included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise. Considering these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed above and in company filings might not transpire.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Key Financial and Operating Statistics
(unaudited)

 

Quarter ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

Revenue, before fuel surcharge

$ 193,454

 

$196,089

Fuel surcharge

28,270

 

23,359

Operating revenue

221,724

 

219,448

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses and costs:

 

 

 

Salaries, wages and benefits

48,278

 

39,275

Operating supplies and expenses

41,073

 

31,647

Rent and purchased transportation

87,096

 

91,376

Depreciation

16,497

 

14,877

Insurance and claims

15,435

 

6,863

Other

5,423

 

4,213

Gain on disposition of equipment

(577)

 

(147)

Total operating expenses and costs

213,225

 

188,104

 

 

 

 

Operating income

8,499

 

31,344

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(2,356)

 

(1,667)

Non-operating income

899

 

1,929

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

7,042

 

31,606

Income tax expense

1,811

 

7,664

 

 

 

 

Net income

$5,231

 

$23,942

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$0.23

 

$1.06

 

 

 

 

Average shares outstanding – Diluted

22,317

 

22,483

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended March 31,

Truckload Operations

2023

 

2022

Total miles

53,729

 

45,256

Operating ratio (1)

99.3%

 

81.4%

Empty miles factor

8.96%

 

9.16%

Revenue per total mile, before fuel surcharge

$2.33

 

$2.76

Total loads

102,430

 

91,555

Revenue per truck per work day

$802

 

$947

Revenue per truck per week

$4,010

 

$4,736

Average company-driver trucks

2,051

 

1,675

Average owner operator trucks

389

 

388

 

 

 

 

Logistics Operations

 

 

 

Total revenue (in thousands)

$68,256

 

$71,111

Operating ratio

88.8%

 

88.6%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

(in thousands)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$92,473

 

$74,087

Trade accounts receivable, net

131,431

 

134,739

Other receivables

7,443

 

6,263

Inventories

2,624

 

2,570

Prepaid expenses and deposits

14,136

 

15,729

Marketable equity securities

41,440

 

41,728

Income taxes refundable

3,280

 

5,650

Total current assets

292,827

 

280,766

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment

691,121

 

705,919

Less: accumulated depreciation

244,436

 

242,324

Total property and equipment, net

446,685

 

463,595

 

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

4,329

 

4,801

Total Assets

$743,841

 

$749,162

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$46,229

 

$48,917

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

43,342

 

34,233

Current portion of long-term debt

58,735

 

58,815

Total current liabilities

148,306

 

141,965

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

192,522

 

205,466

Deferred income taxes

100,885

 

101,445

Other long-term liabilities

22

 

103

Total liabilities

441,735

 

448,979

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Common stock

223

 

223

Additional paid-in capital

40,680

 

40,472

Treasury stock, at cost

(7,516)

 

(4,000)

Retained earnings

268,719

 

263,488

Total stockholders' equity

302,106

 

300,183

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$743,841

 

$749,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts (unaudited)
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio

 

Quarter ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Presentation

 

 

 

Total operating revenue

$221,724

 

$219,448

Total operating expenses

(213,225)

 

(188,104)

Operating income

$8,499

 

$31,344

Operating ratio

96.2%

 

85.7%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Presentation

 

 

 

Total operating revenue

$221,724

 

$219,448

Fuel surcharge

(28,270)

 

(23,359)

Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge

193,454

 

196,089

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

213,225

 

188,104

Less: fuel surcharge

(28,270)

 

(23,359)

Less: specific legal reserve increase

(9,998)

 

(3,335)

Adjusted operating expenses

174,957

 

161,410

Adjusted Operating income

$18,497

 

$34,679

Adjusted Operating ratio

90.4%

 

82.3%

 

 

 

 

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts (unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

 

Quarter ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$5,231

 

$23,942

 

 

 

 

Additions:

 

 

 

Specific legal reserve increase

9,998

 

3,335

 

 

 

 

Reductions:

 

 

 

Tax benefit of specific legal reserve increase (2)

(2,570)

 

(809)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net income (non-GAAP)

$12,659

 

$26,468

 

 

 

 

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts (unaudited)
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

Quarter ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$0.23

 

$1.06

 

 

 

 

Additions:

 

 

 

Specific legal reserve increase

0.45

 

0.15

 

 

 

 

Reductions:

 

 

 

Tax benefit of specific legal reserve increase (2)

(0.11)

 

(0.03)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$0.57

 

$1.18

 

 

 

 

_______________________________________

  1. The Truckload Operations operating ratio has been calculated based upon total operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, as a percentage of revenue, before fuel surcharge. We used revenue, before fuel surcharge, and operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, because we believe that eliminating this sometimes volatile source of revenue affords a more consistent basis for comparing our results of operations from period to period.
  2. The tax benefit is calculated using the effective tax rates for each respective period prior to any adjustments for non-GAAP amounts.

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005945/en/

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

