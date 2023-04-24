Veteran Broadcaster Adam Clayton Powell III Joins ‘White House Chronicle’ as a Co-Host

Powell adds a new dimension to long-running PBS program.
Adam Clayton Powell is a talented broadcaster with a huge portfolio of achievements.”
— Llewellyn King
WASHINGTON DC, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Llewellyn King, creator, executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle,” the long-running television news and public affairs program, announced that veteran broadcaster Adam Clayton Powell III has joined the program as a co-host.
“Adam is a talented broadcaster with a huge portfolio of achievements. I have known him for many years — and admired him for even longer. I shall not only depend on his fearsome on-air skills, but also on his network of newsmakers," King said.
Journalist Linda Gasparello, who has been with the program since its creation in 1997, will continue to appear on the program and to produce it, he added.
Powell is the son of two legendary African Americans. His father, Adam Clayton Powell Jr., battled for civil rights from his pulpit at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood to the U.S. Congress, where he represented Harlem from 1945 to 1971. His mother, jazz pianist and singer Hazel Scott, was the first African-American woman to host her own television show. She also stood up to the House Un-American Activities Committee and the Hollywood studios.
Powell’s broadcasting career began with covering NASA’s spaceflight program for CBS News – a recognition of his MIT education — and continued to some of the most important positions in broadcast journalism and management, including CBS News, National Public Radio, the Freedom Forum, 1010 WINS, Quincy Jones Entertainment, and Howard University’s WHUT-TV. The latter is the PBS presenting station for “White House Chronicle.”
He has been affiliated with the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Center for Communication Leadership and Policy, and currently serves as executive director of its Election Cybersecurity Initiative which embraces all 50 states.
“White House Chronicle” airs nationwide on select PBS and Public, Educational and Government cable access outlets. It airs on Voice of America radio and television. The audio from the program airs four times on SiriusXM Radio’s POTUS, Channel 124. A podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and many other audio platforms.
For more information, contact Llewellyn King at llewellynking1@gmail.com; telephone: (202) 441-2702.
