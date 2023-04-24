During National Minority Health Month, HHS Organizes First-Ever Nationwide Vaccination Day Event to Bring Health-Related Resources to Black Communities

Events were held in 21 cities.

This past Saturday, April 22, 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)’s We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign (PEC) partnered with the Stay Well Community Health Initiative, an organization designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities, to run the first-ever Nationwide Vaccination Day. Events were held in 21 cities across the country as part of the ongoing effort to improve vaccination rates in Black communities where barriers to health care still exist.

The nationwide event offered free COVID vaccines and health resources in the following cities:

Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA Chicago, IL Columbia, SC Fayetteville, NC Grenada, MS Indianapolis, IN Jackson, TN Macon, GA Miami, FL Montgomery, AL Myrtle Beach, SC New Orleans, LA Sacramento, CA Savannah, GA Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Tallahassee, FL Triangle East, NC Virginia Peninsula, VA Washington, DC

The event partnered with seven organizations as part of the PEC’s ongoing effort to improve vaccination rates in Black communities. These culturally linked partnerships included:

100 Black Men of America W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA) Health Institute Black Nurse Collaborative The Links, Incorporated Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Top Ladies of Distinction Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About HHS’ ‘We Can Do This’ Campaign:

Launched under the Biden-Harris Administration, HHS We Can Do This COVID-19 Vaccine Public Education Campaign (PEC) is a department-wide effort aimed at boosting vaccination rates. The Campaign uses partnerships, digital outreach, influencers, and paid media to reach Americans where they are, with a focus on outreach around new authorizations.

The campaign has partnered with over 1,000 organizations, the majority of which work with communities of color and rural communities. These partnerships have reached over 26 million people, resulted in hundreds of events, and over 15,000 vaccinations. In addition, as part of the campaign, the COVID-19 Community Corps – a network of nearly 15,000 community leaders and volunteers who serve as trusted voices – was launched.

These actions have helped close a 10-point disparity gap in our nation’s vaccination rate between White and Black/Latino communities.

About The Stay Well Community Health Initiative

Stay Well events are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities across the country. Stay Well has partnered with local health agencies and community-based organizations in select cities to educate Black communities while working to make vaccine resources more accessible. These fairs feature panel discussions with local, trusted Black health care professionals on the continued impact of COVID vaccines and emerging variants. For more information, visit staywellhealthub.com.