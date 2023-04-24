SkippyDeeDooDah Holds Charity Event in Sarasota to Help Fund Aftercare for Survivors of Child Trafficking

The event is happening at Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota, FL on Sat, May 6th. Tickets are $35 and all fees serve as your donation.
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SkippyDeeDooDah is a Skip-a-Thon charity event that helps to fund the aftercare for survivors of child trafficking. The event is taking place at Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota, Florida, on May 6, 2023. Tickets to participate are $35 and all event fees serve as your donation.
"We started this event to help the survivors of child trafficking and to raise awareness to prevent child sex exploitation. We skip for those that skipped an innocent childhood,” states Angela Shcermerhorn, founder of SkippyDeeDooDah.
SkippyDeeDooDah is designed to encourage others to take action by speaking up and showing up in the fight to prevent and eliminate child trafficking and child sex exploitation. The event is an all-ages family/fitness fun skipping event that is followed by educational awareness delivered by special guest speakers consisting of journalists, survivors, and other advocates who are passionate about eradicating crimes against children. There will be an interactive audience Q&A forum to close the event which is scheduled to end around sundown.
SkippyDeeDooDah was created to serve non-profit organizations in the fight to eliminate crimes against children. The 2023 event will serve International Bikers Against Trafficking (BAT) and Slave Free Project.
Date:
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Time:
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Location:
Ken Thompson Park
1700 Ken Thompson Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34236
About SkippyDeeDooDah
SkippyDeeDooDah (www.skippydeedoodah.com) is a charity fundraiser event created to serve non-profit organizations in the fight to eliminate crimes against children and restore the lives of those that survived it. In addition to raising funds for the survivors, SkippyDeeDooDah aims to teach the community prevention methods that will protect children from predators by equipping others to be aware and recognize warning signs of trafficked persons, ultimately preventing in these crimes against children.
About Bikers Against Trafficking
International Bikers Against Trafficking (BAT) (https://bikersagainsttrafficking.org) was founded by Doc and Rainey Nave. BAT operates and organizes massive networks of bikers in the fight to eliminate child trafficking. Both founders share their horrific testimony as they lived their young lives as trafficked victims, who were then rescued. As survivors they are now living, thriving, and are both determined to eradicate this terrifying evil by helping young men, women, girls and boys get out of sex slavery and into programs to restore survivors through clinical trauma therapy. They partner with each survivor to help them re-engage back into the world by providing job and life skills.
About The Slave Free Project
The Slave Free Project (https://slavefreeproject.com) builds awareness and equips others to prevent and fight human trafficking, breaking the silence and uniting communities to create the change the world has been waiting for. They specialize in exposing harsh realities and statistics while providing comprehensive training and support. They move communities from awareness to action in the fight against human trafficking.
