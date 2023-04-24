There were 2,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,962 in the last 365 days.
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
AG Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors Secure 61-Year Prison Sentence for Man Convicted of Child Exploitation and Bestiality
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This case is extremely disturbing. As a mother, I am horrified by these terrible crimes—some involving children as young as just a few months old. The defendant also sexually abused animals. I am grateful to our Statewide Prosecutors for ensuring he will remain behind bars for decades.”
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Heinous crimes like these that take advantage of the most vulnerable members of our communities are unconscionable and have no place in our society. As I’ve publicly warned such criminals before, if you prey on our innocents, we will hunt you down. I am grateful to our FDLE investigators and to Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution for bringing this criminal to justice and ensuring a long prison sentence.”
In addition to the evidence of child exploitation, the investigation also led to the discovery of several videos of the defendant engaging in sexual activity with at least three dogs. The defendant admitted to law enforcement that he owned all the equipment. At trial, the defendant admitted to sexual activity with dogs and aggravated animal cruelty, but denied involvement in child exploitation. However, ample records from the electronics and witnesses corroborated the defendant was responsible for the child exploitation. This activity dated back to 2015, with the most recent incidences occurring just two days before the execution of the search warrant.
A jury previously found the defendant guilty of 50 counts of possession of child pornography, 3 counts of sexual activity with animals and 1 count of aggravated animal cruelty.
Keith is sentenced to 61 years in prison.
Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution handled the case.