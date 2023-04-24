Hawkins Inc.'s Chris "Hoot" Gibson Named Chlorine Institute 2023 Peter Mayo Award Honoree

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Mr. Chris Gibson, Senior HSE Manager/Security/ Compliance Analyst at Hawkins in Roseville, MN, received The Chlorine Institute’s 2023 Peter M. Mayo Award at the Institute’s 2023 Annual Meeting.

In 2004, The Chlorine Institute (CI) created the Peter M. Mayo award to recognize an individual for service and safety leadership in the chlorine industry through participation in The Chlorine Institute. Sponsored by CI’s Board of Directors, the award is a living memorial to Peter M. Mayo, a leader in the industry, a strong supporter of safety excellence, and an active participant in CI for more than 30 years.

Mr. Gibson has brought over 30 years of chlor-alkali experience to the various CI Teams since 1990. He has been involved in nearly every regulatory and safety issue impacting chlorine repackages and bleach producers during his tenure. Mr. Gibson has been referred to as a regulatory encyclopedia. His deep knowledge of both regulations and industry operations has guided various CI initiatives to solid positions which resulted in a safer industry while addressing practical considerations. His knowledge has been freely shared with others in the industry, making his reach far beyond the fence line of his employers.

In recognizing him for the award, CI Chairperson, Mr. Ken Jones (Brenntag) said, “For decades we’ve benefited from Chris’ contributions to our efforts to assure reasonable regulations that have kept our employees and the public safe.”

The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its missions chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.

Contact:

Frank Reiner

703-894-4117



