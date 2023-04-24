Watch for a change on westbound U.S. 20 east of Sioux City beginning Monday, May 1 

Posted on: April 24, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – April 24, 2023 – Continuing construction work on U.S. 20 east of Sioux City may impact your travel beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 1 until Thursday, Dec. 14, weather permitting.

Starting May 1, the eastbound lanes of U.S. 20 east of Sioux City will be closed. Travelers on eastbound U.S. 20 will begin using one of the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic will use the other lane.

Other changes include:

A 13-foot lane-width restriction will be in place in the work area.

No left turns will be allowed east of Glen Ellen Road.

Temporary traffic signals will be used to help traffic move safely through the U.S. 20/U.S. 75/Iowa 12/ Gordon Drive interchange.

Traffic on the northbound U.S. 75 ramp to eastbound U.S. 20 will be detoured to the northbound U.S. 75 to westbound U.S. 20 loop ramp.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us