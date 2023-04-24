Governor Abbott Celebrates Increasing Power Generation At Entergy Power Station Groundbreaking

April 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ ongoing efforts to increase reliable power generation for our growing state at a groundbreaking ceremony for Entergy Texas’ Orange County Advanced Power Station. During the ceremony, the Governor emphasized how Entergy’s significant investment for the new 1,215 megawatt facility in Southeast Texas will create 7,000 new jobs, power more than 230,000 homes in the area, and provide reliable power to 27 counties in the region—further powering the state’s continued economic growth and success.

”Facilities like the Orange County Advanced Power Station will ensure that reliable power is available in Southeast Texas for generations to come,” said Governor Abbott. “I want to thank the Orange County City Council and community leaders for all your hard work bringing such a great company to this wonderful city. And thank you to Entergy for continuing to invest in Texas and the great people of Orange. The new facility will be a Texas-sized investment in the future of Southeast Texas.”

Governor Abbott highlighted to the crowd of community and business leaders that Entergy’s new advanced power station is one of a growing list of new power plants announced this year, which are expected to collectively add more than 4,600 megawatts, with more to come. These investments will support Texas’ continued economic growth with increased power generation for the state's growing infrastructure needs.

The Governor was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Entergy Corporation Chairman and CEO Andrew Marsh, Entergy Texas President and CEO Eliecer Viamontes, and other elected officials and local leaders. Governor Abbott also presented Entergy with a proclamation during the ceremony to commemorate the construction of the new facility in Southeast Texas.

Located in one of America's largest industrial regions, Entergy's new power station will ensure reliable infrastructure into the future as it replaces end-of-life gas generation with new, efficient generation. Construction is expected to be completed by 2026. Entergy currently provides electricity to about 500,000 customers in 27 Texas counties and 3 million customers across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.