APeeling Series launches Beyond Trauma, a Multimedia, Interactive, Digital Book

Beyond Trauma: How to go beyond trauma for a better life digital book
In this next level in ebook technology, are embedded videos, podcasts, articles, mini workbook downloads to help people go beyond trauma for a better life.
Multimedia, Interactive Digital Books tell the story using video, audio, and visual media. It's levelling up ebooks to tell a story a variety of ways.”
— Shannon Peel
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone experiences trauma, whether it is being the victim of a crime, life altering health issues, divorce, job loss, or the constant pressures of work and life. In the latest APeeling Series Book - Beyond Trauma - MarketAPeel brought together professionals who support people in their recovery journey to answer one question: "How can we go beyond trauma for a better life?"
Inside the digital book readers can watch presentations, listen to podcast episodes, read articles, scroll through newsfeeds, and download mini workbooks for ideas, insights, and inspiring stories about how to go beyond trauma for a better life.
The APeeling Series of books encourage community and connection with engaging features like, a social media feed, comments, polls, surveys, email links, links to booking calendars, and online forums. MarketAPeel uses technology to create a book that transcends the page to keep readers engaged and give them the information they need to help them go beyond the trauma for a better life.
The affects of trauma have long reaching consequences as people try to protect themselves and experience triggers in their day to day, causing others to pull away from them. They lose out on opportunities, relationships, happiness, and success. Many people feel stuck and lost but don't understand it is due to the affects of past traumas, even small ones. Those in this book hope their presentations and stories can help people find solutions.
Professionals share ideas, insights and inspiring stories to help families stop trauma before it happens, to battle major health issues, to encourage people to find their own voice, and some techniques to use to heal from the things life throws at us. Shannon Peel added articles to these presentations to provide audiences with a deeper understanding of the ideas and concepts shared by the presenters and the lessons she learned when she moved away from the edge of suicide to a better life.
There are a variety of stories and techniques inside the book enabling the audience to relate to those who have shared experiences.
-Shannon Peel shares her story while teaching the audience how to change your narrative from victim to hero
-Rich Bontrager shares his story of near death, divorce, and job loss to show the importance of laughter
-Margaret Dennis shared ideas to help parents who have a child find joy after grief
-Kristina Heagh-Avitt helps parents to support kids through difficult times
-Deb Porter listens to others to help them find the power of choice
-Laura Mangum Broome shares her story of cancer, organ failure, and divorce to inspire others
-Agueda Nunes takes audiences on a journey to conquer the mountain after the death of a spouse
-LaToya Zavala motivates the audience to discover their identity, purpose, and power
-Jenny Baltazar tells her story of losing her husband to suicide leaving her to raise their 2 daughters alone
-Sara Im gifts audience with her story of recovery and resilience after surviving the Cambodian Killing Fields
-Whitney Diamond gives her techniques for recovering after leaving a domestic abusive spouse
-Patti Jo Grover provides tips to help people pull up their big person underwear to keep moving forward
Options - Free and Paid
Each APeeling Series book has a large free section with plenty of ideas, insights, and inspiration to help people find solutions. The paid section enables people to dive deeper, take action, plan out a strategy, and connect within a supportive community.
MarketAPeel is a brand storytelling agency and digital publisher helping brands get in front of their ideal audiences. Their multimedia, interactive, digital books are one method they use to bring various media together to tell a larger story. The APeeling Series creates collaborative events, books, and communities to help people create an appealing, life, career, business. Information on MarketAPeel can be found at Marketapeel.com
