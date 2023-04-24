Designating Iranian Officials in Connection with Serious Human Rights Abuses Or Censorship in Iran

The United States condemns Iran’s continued human rights abuses and remains committed to supporting the people of Iran as they face the brutality of the Iranian regime and demand respect for their fundamental freedoms.

Today, the Department of State is taking action to impose visa restrictions pursuant to Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) section 212(a)(3)(C) on 11 Iranian government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the abuse, detention or killing of peaceful protestors or inhibiting their rights to freedom of expression or peaceful assembly.

The Department of the Treasury is also designating four individuals in connection with serious human rights abuses in Iran. All four officials are directly linked to LEF and IRGC units that were implicated in the violent suppression of protests in Iran. Treasury is also designating the Secretary of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, a U.S. designated entity.

Today’s actions were taken in close coordination with the United Kingdom — the U.S. will continue to coordinate with our allies and partners to promote accountability for the Iranian regime’s continued human rights abuses.

Today’s sanctions actions are being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13553 and Executive Order 13846. For more information about these designations, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.