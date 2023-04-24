Attorney General’s Office Investigating Motorcycle Crash Resulting in the Death of Driver and Serious Injury to Passenger in Pemberton During Pursuit by Police

PEMBERTON, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred during a police pursuit. The crash occurred on April 20, 2023, after a Pemberton Township Police Officer attempted to stop the motorcycle in connection with a criminal investigation. The motorcycle being pursued struck an unrelated civilian vehicle, resulting in the death of the motorcycle driver and serious injuries to the motorcycle passenger. The identities of the decedent and the other individual are not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred on County Route 687 West near the intersection of Davis Street in Pemberton shortly after 5:16 p.m.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

