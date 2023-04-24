James River Announces Dates for Its 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced it will release its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Investors may access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 3174764, or via the internet by visiting www.jrvrgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. A webcast replay of the call will be available by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

