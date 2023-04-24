Submit Release
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

  • Core net income(1) of $7.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share(1)

  • Net interest income of $19.5 million, a decrease of $1.3 million from the prior quarter

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.07%, down 31 basis points from the prior quarter

  • NIM of 4.09% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.51%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 16.67%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 18.45%

  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.44%; and core ROATCE(1) of 17.51%

  • Efficiency ratio of 48.79%

  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 14.9% annualized

  • Linked-quarter deposit growth was 16.2% annualized

  • Repurchased $575,000 of common stock, representing 24,000 shares at an average price of $23.95 during the quarter

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

ANNISTON, Ala., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.80 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).


CEO Commentary

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Despite the recent volatility in our industry, we continued to drive strong earnings, growing both loans and deposits and improving upon our already strong capital levels. After several quarters of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, combined with increased competition for funding, our deposit betas accelerated in the first quarter and we continued to see a moderate deposit mix shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits, impacting our net interest margin. We are confident in our ability to strategically manage our deposit balances, which we believe reflects the diversity and durability of our franchise.’’

Mr. Whatley continued, “We also continue to prudently meet the needs of clients across our vibrant and resilient footprint. We grew loans during the quarter by 14.9% annualized, while maintaining excellent credit quality. We are focused on selectively growing our loan portfolio while carefully managing asset quality and exercising disciplined expense management as we have throughout multiple economic cycles.’’

Mr. Whatley concluded, “We are of course closely monitoring the fallout from recent regional bank failures. But it is important to emphasize that Southern States is focused on traditional banking services. The banks that failed had unique business models with idiosyncratic challenges that are unrelated to Southern States. We are confident our robust balance sheet and conservative underwriting principles position us well to navigate the current environment while delivering strong returns for our shareholders.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2023 vs.
March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 1,947,957     $ 1,893,069     $ 1,684,298     2.9 %   15.7 %
Net interest income $ 19,546     $ 20,884     $ 14,654     (6.4 )%   33.4 %
Net interest margin   4.07 %     4.38 %     3.53 %   (31 ) bps   54  bps
                   


Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.5 million, a decrease of 6.4% from $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the higher cost of deposits and other borrowings, which more than offset an increase in the yield on interest-earnings assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 33.4%. The increase was partially the result of improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the rise in deposit costs and other borrowings. In addition, we benefited from the significant organic growth over the last year.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.07%, compared to 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher interest rates paid on deposits, which outpaced the increase in yields on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, net interest margin increased from 3.53%. The increase was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which produced higher yields on interest-earning assets.


Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2023 vs.
March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 450     $ 431     $ 445     4.4 %   1.1 %
Swap fees   (4 )     2       15     (300.0 )%   (126.7 )%
SBA/USDA fees   134       70       388     91.4 %   (65.5 )%
Mortgage origination fees   100       98       286     2.0 %   (65.0 )%
Net gain (loss) on securities   514       (86 )     (361 )   (697.7 )%   (242.4 )%
Other operating income   592       4,088       560     (85.5 )%   5.7 %
Total noninterest income $ 1,786     $ 4,603     $ 1,333     (61.2 )%   34.0 %
                   


Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 61.2% from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 results included a $2.6 million gain on the sale of two branches and a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") benefit claim of $774,000. The first quarter decrease was partially offset by a realized net gain on securities during the quarter, compared to a net loss on securities during the previous quarter.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 34.0% from $1.3 million. The increase was primarily due to a realized net gain on securities during the first quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2022. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in SBA/USDA fees and mortgage fees during the first quarter of 2023.


Noninterest Expense

  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2023 vs.
March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,311   $ 6,738   $ 5,725   (6.3 )%   10.2 %
Equipment and occupancy expenses   683     730     705   (6.4 )%   (3.1 )%
Data processing fees   593     711     564   (16.6 )%   5.1 %
Regulatory assessments   342     165     263   107.3 %   30.0 %
Other operating expenses   2,229     2,092     2,033   6.5 %   9.6 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 10,158   $ 10,436   $ 9,290   (2.7 )%   9.3 %
                   


Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, a decrease of 2.7% from $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits as a result of expenses related to the issuance of restricted stock units in a deferred compensation plan during the fourth quarter of 2022 and partially offset by various increases in other operating expenses, none of which were individually significant. The fourth quarter 2022 results also included waivers of regulatory assessments from State regulators.

    
Relative to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 9.3% from $9.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of various equity, retirement and incentive plans.


Loans and Credit Quality

  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2023 vs.
March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Core loans $ 1,650,929     $ 1,592,707     $ 1,313,173     3.7 %   25.7 %
PPP loans               893     %   NM  
Gross loans   1,650,929       1,592,707       1,314,066     3.7 %   25.6 %
Unearned income   (5,614 )     (5,543 )     (3,996 )   1.3 %   40.5 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) $ 1,645,315     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,310,070     3.7 %   25.6 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 1,609,564     $ 1,563,255     $ 1,278,413     3.0 %   25.9 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 1,646     $ 2,245     $ 3,246     (26.7 )%   (49.3 )%
Provision for loan losses $ 1,181     $ 1,938     $ 700     (39.1 )%   68.7 %
Allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) $ 21,140     $ 20,156     $ 15,492     4.9 %   36.5 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 197     $ 205     $ 52     (3.9 )%   278.8 %
NPL to gross loans   0.10 %     0.14 %     0.25 %        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.05 %     0.05 %     0.02 %        
ALLL to loans   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.18 %        
                   
(1) Ratio is annualized.                  
NM = Not meaningful                  
                   


Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, up $58.2 million from December 31, 2022 and up $335.2 million from March 31, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.6 million, or 0.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, compared with $2.2 million, or 0.14% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022, and $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022. The $599,000 net decrease in nonperforming loans in the first quarter was primarily attributable to three loans that were returned to accruing status or charged-off. The $1.6 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The lower provision was primarily due to changes in our qualitative economic factors and less loan growth for the the quarter.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $197,000, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $205,000, or 0.05% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans, for the first quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.28% of total loans and 1284.33% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 897.82% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022.


Deposits

  Three Months Ended   % Change March 31, 2023 vs.
March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 433,832   $ 460,977   $ 515,110   (5.9 )%   (15.8 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   1,355,659     1,259,766     1,026,729   7.6 %   32.0 %
Total deposits $ 1,789,491   $ 1,720,743   $ 1,541,839   4.0 %   16.1 %
                   


Total deposits were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022. The $68.7 million increase in total deposits in the first quarter was due to an increase of $95.9 million in interest-bearing account balances, partially offset by a $27.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Included in the increase was $35.1 million in brokered deposits.


Capital

  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.89 %   12.19 %   8.82 %   12.17 %   8.75 %   10.88 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.00 %   12.34 %   8.86 %   12.21 %   9.90 %   12.32 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.00 %   12.34 %   8.86 %   12.21 %   9.90 %   12.32 %
Total capital ratio 14.41 %   13.38 %   14.34 %   13.24 %   13.97 %   13.31 %
                       


As of March 31, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $189.7 million, up from $181.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase of $7.9 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth.


About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry, the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.


Contact Information

Lynn Joyce       Kevin Dobbs
(205) 820-8065       (310) 622-8245
ljoyce@ssbank.bank       ssbankir@finprofiles.com


 
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023   December 31,
2022 		  March 31, 2022
         
Results of Operations          
Interest income $ 28,699     $ 26,706     $ 15,872  
Interest expense   9,153       5,822       1,218  
Net interest income   19,546       20,884       14,654  
Provision for loan losses   1,181       1,938       700  
Net interest income after provision   18,365       18,946       13,954  
Noninterest income   1,786       4,603       1,333  
Noninterest expense   10,158       10,436       9,290  
Income tax expense(1)   2,322       2,521       1,440  
Net income $ 7,671     $ 10,592     $ 4,557  
Core net income(2) $ 7,280     $ 8,081     $ 4,824  
           
Share and Per Share Data          
Shares issued and outstanding   8,723,763       8,706,920       8,749,878  
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   8,762,450       8,707,026       8,935,384  
Diluted   9,044,490       8,932,585       9,065,364  
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 0.87     $ 1.22     $ 0.51  
Diluted $ 0.85     $ 1.18     $ 0.50  
Core - diluted(2) $ 0.80     $ 0.90     $ 0.53  
Book value per share $ 21.74     $ 20.87     $ 19.34  
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 19.68     $ 18.79     $ 17.25  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  
           
Performance and Financial Ratios          
ROAA   1.51 %     2.11 %     1.03 %
ROAE   16.67 %     23.77 %     10.43 %
Core ROAA(2)   1.44 %     1.61 %     1.09 %
ROATCE(2)   18.45 %     26.49 %     11.63 %
Core ROATCE(2)   17.51 %     20.21 %     12.31 %
NIM   4.07 %     4.38 %     3.53 %
NIM - FTE(2)   4.09 %     4.39 %     3.55 %
Net interest spread   3.33 %     3.84 %     3.36 %
Yield on loans   6.38 %     6.05 %     4.68 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   5.97 %     5.60 %     3.82 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.64 %     1.76 %     0.46 %
Cost of funds(3)   2.01 %     1.29 %     0.31 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.42 %     1.52 %     0.35 %
Cost of total deposits   1.81 %     1.09 %     0.23 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   24.24 %     26.79 %     33.41 %
Total loans to total deposits   91.94 %     92.24 %     84.97 %
Efficiency ratio   48.79 %     40.81 %     56.83 %
Core efficiency ratio(2)   48.79 %     45.98 %     56.83 %
           

(1) Three months ended December 31, 2022 included a $540,000 investment tax credit.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(3) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023   December 31,
2022 		  March 31, 2022
         
Financial Condition (ending)          
Total loans $ 1,645,315     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,310,070  
Total securities   183,197       175,196       170,694  
Total assets   2,134,337       2,045,204       1,798,834  
Total noninterest bearing deposits   433,832       460,977       515,110  
Total deposits   1,789,491       1,720,743       1,541,839  
Total borrowings   131,372       117,295       73,104  
Total liabilities   1,944,674       1,863,485       1,629,645  
Total shareholders’ equity $ 189,663     $ 181,719     $ 169,189  
           
Financial Condition (average)          
Total loans $ 1,609,564     $ 1,563,255     $ 1,278,413  
Total securities   192,348       188,765       161,683  
Other interest-earning assets   146,045       141,049       244,202  
Total interest-bearing assets   1,947,957       1,893,069       1,684,298  
Total assets   2,057,005       1,994,087       1,787,015  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   438,735       477,301       514,456  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,300,632       1,216,492       1,023,898  
Total deposits   1,739,367       1,693,793       1,538,354  
Total borrowings   104,901       99,111       58,874  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,405,533       1,315,603       1,082,772  
Total shareholders’ equity $ 186,639     $ 176,769     $ 177,244  
           
Asset Quality          
Nonperforming loans $ 1,646     $ 2,245     $ 3,246  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 2,930     $ 2,930     $ 2,930  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 4,576     $ 5,175     $ 6,176  
Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(1)   0.05 %     0.05 %     0.02 %
Provision for loan losses to average loans(1)   0.30 %     0.49 %     0.22 %
ALLL to loans   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.18 %
ALLL to gross loans   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.18 %
ALLL to NPL   1284.33 %     897.82 %     477.26 %
NPL to loans   0.10 %     0.14 %     0.25 %
NPL to gross loans   0.10 %     0.14 %     0.25 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.28 %     0.32 %     0.47 %
NPA to total assets   0.21 %     0.25 %     0.34 %
           
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios          
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.89 %     8.89 %     9.41 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)   8.11 %     8.07 %     8.47 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.89 %     8.82 %     8.75 %
Risk-based capital ratios:          
CET1 capital ratio   9.00 %     8.86 %     9.90 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   9.00 %     8.86 %     9.90 %
Total capital ratio   14.41 %     14.34 %     13.97 %
           

(1) Ratio is annualized.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
           
  March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)   December 31, 2022 (Audited)   March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
         
         
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 17,245     $ 15,260     $ 22,851  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   99,541       90,198       111,951  
Federal funds sold   76,010       63,041       74,022  
Total cash and cash equivalents   192,796       168,499       208,824  
           
Securities available for sale, at fair value   163,550       155,544       151,027  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,647       19,652       19,667  
Other equity securities, at fair value   3,806       4,444       8,937  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   3,862       3,134       2,825  
Loans held for sale   2,376       1,047       2,509  
           
Loans, net of unearned income   1,645,315       1,587,164       1,310,070  
Less allowance for loan losses   21,140       20,156       15,492  
Loans, net   1,624,175       1,567,008       1,294,578  
           
Premises and equipment, net   27,098       27,345       28,065  
Accrued interest receivable   7,077       6,963       4,427  
Bank owned life insurance   29,350       29,186       29,343  
Annuities   15,489       15,478       15,523  
Foreclosed assets   2,930       2,930       2,930  
Goodwill   16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   1,144       1,226       1,434  
Other assets   24,175       25,886       11,883  
           
Total assets $ 2,134,337     $ 2,045,204     $ 1,798,834  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 433,832     $ 460,977     $ 515,110  
Interest-bearing   1,355,659       1,259,766       1,026,729  
Total deposits   1,789,491       1,720,743       1,541,839  
           
Other borrowings   (16 )     (19 )      
FHLB advances   45,000       31,000       25,950  
Subordinated notes   86,388       86,314       47,154  
Accrued interest payable   844       584       107  
Other liabilities   22,967       24,863       14,595  
           
Total liabilities   1,944,674       1,863,485       1,629,645  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock   43,798       43,714       43,749  
Capital surplus   77,053       76,785       76,426  
Retained earnings   80,642       73,764       53,604  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,846 )     (11,048 )     (3,755 )
Unvested restricted stock   (965 )     (477 )     (835 )
Vested restricted stock units   (1,019 )     (1,019 )      
           
Total stockholders' equity   189,663       181,719       169,189  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,134,337     $ 2,045,204     $ 1,798,834  


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 25,335     $ 23,853     $ 14,766  
Taxable securities   1,383       1,206       619  
Nontaxable securities   291       322       299  
Other interest and dividends   1,690       1,325       188  
Total interest income   28,699       26,706       15,872  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   7,768       4,655       873  
Other borrowings   1,385       1,167       345  
Total interest expense   9,153       5,822       1,218  
           
Net interest income   19,546       20,884       14,654  
Provision for loan losses   1,181       1,938       700  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   18,365       18,946       13,954  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   450       431       445  
Swap fees   (4 )     2       15  
SBA/USDA fees   134       70       388  
Mortgage origination fees   100       98       286  
Net gain (loss) on securities   514       (86 )     (361 )
Other operating income   592       4,088       560  
Total noninterest income   1,786       4,603       1,333  
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits   6,311       6,738       5,725  
Equipment and occupancy expenses   683       730       705  
Data processing fees   593       711       564  
Regulatory assessments   342       165       263  
Other operating expenses   2,229       2,092       2,033  
Total noninterest expenses   10,158       10,436       9,290  
           
Income before income taxes   9,993       13,113       5,997  
           
Income tax expense   2,322       2,521       1,440  
           
Net income $ 7,671     $ 10,592     $ 4,557  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.87     $ 1.22     $ 0.51  
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85     $ 1.18     $ 0.50  


 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,609,564     $ 25,335   6.38 %   $ 1,563,255     $ 23,853   6.05 %   $ 1,278,413     $ 14,766   4.68 %
Taxable securities   139,516       1,383   4.02 %     132,222       1,206   3.62 %     106,820       619   2.35 %
Nontaxable securities   52,832       291   2.24 %     56,543       322   2.26 %     54,863       299   2.21 %
Other interest-earnings assets   146,045       1,690   4.69 %     141,049       1,325   3.73 %     244,202       188   0.31 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,947,957     $ 28,699   5.97 %   $ 1,893,069     $ 26,706   5.60 %   $ 1,684,298     $ 15,872   3.82 %
Allowance for loan losses   (20,493 )             (19,374 )             (15,041 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   129,541               120,392               117,758          
Total Assets $ 2,057,005             $ 1,994,087             $ 1,787,015          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   93,951       20   0.08 %     98,978       22   0.09 %     110,983       26   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   806,001       5,040   2.54 %     794,692       3,126   1.56 %     675,504       591   0.36 %
Time deposits   400,680       2,708   2.74 %     322,822       1,507   1.85 %     237,411       256   0.44 %
FHLB advances   18,578       159   3.47 %     22,739       147   2.56 %     25,950       22   0.34 %
Other borrowings   86,323       1,226   5.76 %     76,372       1,020   5.30 %     32,924       323   3.98 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,405,533     $ 9,153   2.64 %   $ 1,315,603     $ 5,822   1.76 %   $ 1,082,772     $ 1,218   0.46 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 438,735             $ 477,301             $ 514,456          
Other liabilities   26,098               24,414               12,543          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 464,833             $ 501,715             $ 526,999          
Stockholders’ Equity   186,639               176,769               177,244          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,057,005             $ 1,994,087             $ 1,787,015          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 19,546           $ 20,884           $ 14,654    
Net interest spread(2)         3.33 %           3.84 %           3.36 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.07 %           4.38 %           3.53 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         4.09 %           4.39 %           3.55 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.01 %           1.29 %           0.31 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         2.42 %           1.52 %           0.35 %
Cost of total deposits         1.81 %           1.09 %           0.23 %


(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 
LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                     
Real estate mortgages:                      
Construction and development $ 227,560     13.8 %   $ 255,736     16.1 %   $ 165,400     12.6 %
Residential   196,923     11.9 %     167,891     10.5 %     154,143     11.7 %
Commercial   948,251     57.5 %     904,872     56.8 %     765,685     58.3 %
Commercial and industrial   270,825     16.4 %     256,553     16.1 %     218,868     16.6 %
PPP loans       %         %     893     0.1 %
Consumer and other   7,370     0.4 %     7,655     0.5 %     9,077     0.7 %
Gross loans   1,650,929     100.0 %     1,592,707     100.0 %     1,314,066     100.0 %
Unearned income   (5,614 )         (5,543 )         (3,996 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   1,645,315           1,587,164           1,310,070      
Allowance for loan losses   (21,140 )         (20,156 )         (15,492 )    
Loans, net $ 1,624,175         $ 1,567,008         $ 1,294,578      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                     
                       
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 433,833   24.2 %   $ 460,977   26.8 %   $ 515,110   33.4 %
Interest-bearing transaction   877,166   49.0 %     837,127   48.6 %     749,119   48.6 %
Savings   47,742   2.7 %     49,235   2.9 %     62,462   4.1 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   366,271   20.5 %     307,145   17.8 %     189,172   12.2 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   64,479   3.6 %     66,259   3.9 %     25,976   1.7 %
Total deposits $ 1,789,491   100.0 %   $ 1,720,743   100.0 %   $ 1,541,839   100.0 %


Nonperfoming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
         
         
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,646     $ 2,245     $ 3,246  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest                
Total nonperforming loans   1,646       2,245       3,246  
OREO   2,930       2,930       2,930  
Total nonperforming assets $ 4,576     $ 5,175     $ 6,176  
           
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)   805       832       904  
Troubled debt restructured loans – accruing   1,272       1,292       1,058  
Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,077     $ 2,124     $ 1,962  
           
Allowance for loan losses $ 21,140     $ 20,156     $ 15,492  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,645,315     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,310,070  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,650,929     $ 1,592,707     $ 1,314,066  
Total assets $ 2,134,337     $ 2,045,204     $ 1,798,834  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   1284.33 %     897.82 %     477.26 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.10 %     0.14 %     0.25 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.10 %     0.14 %     0.25 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.28 %     0.32 %     0.47 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.21 %     0.25 %     0.34 %
           
Nonaccrual loans by category:          
Real estate mortgages:          
Construction & Development $ 64     $ 67     $ 76  
Residential Mortgages   267       565       510  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   1,263       1,278       2,388  
Commercial & Industrial   51       312       269  
Consumer and other   1       23       3  
Total $ 1,646     $ 2,245     $ 3,246  

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.


Allowance for Loan Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023   December 31,
2022 		  March 31, 2022
         
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,609,564     $ 1,563,255     $ 1,278,413  
Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,645,315     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,310,070  
Gross loans $ 1,650,929     $ 1,592,707     $ 1,314,066  
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 20,156     $ 18,423     $ 14,844  
Charge-offs:          
Construction and development               66  
Residential                
Commercial                
Commercial and industrial   218       210        
Consumer and other   6       18       6  
Total charge-offs   224       228       72  
Recoveries:          
Construction and development                
Residential   11       4       17  
Commercial                
Commercial and industrial   14       1        
Consumer and other   2       18       3  
Total recoveries   27       23       20  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 197     $ 205     $ 52  
           
Provision for loan losses $ 1,181     $ 1,938     $ 700  
Balance at end of period $ 21,140     $ 20,156     $ 15,492  
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.18 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.18 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.05 %     0.05 %     0.02 %
Provision for loan losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.30 %     0.49 %     0.22 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023   December 31,
2022 		  March 31, 2022
         
Net income $ 7,671     $ 10,592     $ 4,557  
Less: Net gain on sale of branches         2,372        
Less: BOLI benefit claim         774        
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   514       (86 )     (361 )
Less: Tax effect   (123 )     (549 )     94  
Core net income $ 7,280     $ 8,081     $ 4,824  
Average assets $ 2,057,005     $ 1,994,087     $ 1,787,015  
Core return on average assets   1.44 %     1.61 %     1.09 %
           
Net income $ 7,671     $ 10,592     $ 4,557  
Add: Provision   1,181       1,938       700  
Less: Net gain on sale of branches         2,372        
Less: BOLI benefit claim         774        
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   514       (86 )     (361 )
Add: Income taxes   2,322       2,521       1,440  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 10,660     $ 11,991     $ 7,058  
Average assets $ 2,057,005     $ 1,994,087     $ 1,787,015  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   2.10 %     2.39 %     1.60 %
           
Net interest income $ 19,546     $ 20,884     $ 14,654  
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   85       84       78  
Net interest income - FTE $ 19,631     $ 20,968     $ 14,732  
           
Net interest margin   4.07 %     4.38 %     3.53 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Net interest margin - FTE   4.09 %     4.39 %     3.55 %
           
Total stockholders' equity $ 189,663     $ 181,719     $ 169,189  
Less: Intangible assets   18,006       18,088       18,296  
Tangible common equity $ 171,657     $ 163,631     $ 150,893  
           
(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
           
           
           
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023   December 31,
2022 		  March 31, 2022
         
Core net income $ 7,280     $ 8,081     $ 4,824  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   9,044,490       8,932,585       9,065,364  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.80     $ 0.90     $ 0.53  
           
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   8,723,763       8,706,920       8,749,878  
Tangible book value per share $ 19.68     $ 18.79     $ 17.25  
           
Total assets at end of period $ 2,134,337     $ 2,045,204     $ 1,798,834  
Less: Intangible assets   18,006       18,088       18,296  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,116,331     $ 2,027,116     $ 1,780,538  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.11 %     8.07 %     8.47 %
           
Total average shareholders equity $ 186,639     $ 176,769     $ 177,244  
Less: Average intangible assets   18,055       18,134       18,337  
Average tangible common equity $ 168,584     $ 158,635     $ 158,907  
Net income to common shareholders $ 7,671     $ 10,592     $ 4,557  
Return on average tangible common equity   18.45 %     26.49 %     11.63 %
Average tangible common equity $ 168,584     $ 158,635     $ 158,907  
Core net income $ 7,280     $ 8,081     $ 4,824  
Core return on average tangible common equity   17.51 %     20.21 %     12.31 %
           
Net interest income $ 19,546     $ 20,884     $ 14,654  
Add: Noninterest income   1,786       4,603       1,333  
Less: Gain on sale of branches         2,600        
Less: BOLI benefit claim         774        
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   514       (86 )     (361 )
Operating revenue $ 20,818     $ 22,199     $ 16,348  
           
Expenses:          
Total noninterest expense $ 10,158     $ 10,436     $ 9,290  
Less: Loss on sale of branches         228        
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 10,158     $ 10,208     $ 9,290  
Core efficiency ratio   48.79 %     45.98 %     56.83 %

You just read:

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

