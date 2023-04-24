Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-3982 to be connected through the operator or via the Call me™ link to request a return call. The Call me™ link will be available 15 minutes prior to the call. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through May 18, 2023 at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13737281.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contact:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Source: Definitive Healthcare Corp.


