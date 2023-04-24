Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,779 in the last 365 days.

TrustCo Demonstrates Strength and Stability; Reports First Quarter Net Income of $17.7 Million and 7.0% Average Loan Growth – Both Up Year Over Year

/EIN News/ -- Executive Snapshot:

  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for first quarter 2023:
      • Net income of $17.7 million in the first quarter 2023 up 3.8% compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter 2022
      • Net interest income of $47.0 up 17.1% compared to $40.1 million in the first quarter of 2022
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.20% compared to 1.12% in the first quarter of 2022
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 11.84% compared to 11.60% in the first quarter of 2022
      • Book value at period end was $32.31, up from $30.85 compared to March 31, 2022

  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loan (NPLs) fell by $256 thousand compared to March 31, 2022
    • NPLs to total loans improved to 0.40% compared to 0.43% at March 31, 2022
    • Quarterly net recoveries were $53 thousand in the first quarter 2023
  • Loan portfolio reaches all-time high:
    • Average loans were up $312.0 million for the first quarter 2023 compared to first quarter of 2022
    • At $4.8 billion as of March 31, 2023, loans continue to set new all-time highs

  • Quarter over quarter deposit growth:
    • Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 increased $19.6 million to $5.2 billion from December 31, 2022
    • Time deposits increased $251.5 million or 24.5% up from December 31, 2022

  • Capital remains strong
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.17% at March 31, 2023 from 9.44% at March 31, 2022

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2023 net income of $17.7 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.1 million or $0.89 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2022. Average loan growth increased 7.0% or $312.0 million for the first quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “Our first quarter results, which build upon the Company’s record year in 2022, demonstrate that TrustCo is a pillar of strength and a model of stability. The biggest challenge presented by great performance is maintaining momentum. This quarter, TrustCo did not just equal last year’s results, but improved upon them in the key areas of average loan growth, diluted earnings per share, and net income, among others. That we have been able to improve upon our performance in the present challenging environment is a testament to the skill of our bankers and the soundness of our strategy. Careful expansions of our areas of operation and mortgage product offerings, resting upon a solid foundation devoid of risky gimmicks and dangerous concentrations, position us well for sustained success.”

TrustCo saw deposit balances rebound from the end of the year with net deposit inflows during the first quarter of 2023. Loan growth continued in the first quarter 2023 compared to the prior year first quarter, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments and the existing loan portfolio. The Federal Reserve decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate multiple times since March 2022 has contributed to our results in the first quarter 2023, as our cash position and other variable rate products continue to reprice upward, and are likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

As discussed, average loans were up $312.0 million or 7.0% in the first quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $205.0 million or 5.1%, in the first quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $43.9 million or 22.5% and $58.8 million or 25.3%, respectively, over the same period in 2022.

We are now actively retaining deposits which is evident in the quarter over quarter results. Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 increased $19.6 million to $5.2 billion from December 31, 2022. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. We understood the big inflows of deposits during the pandemic were temporary and that is why we did not invest that liquidity into securities or loans, but retained that liquidity on the balance sheet for when the depositors would start to absorb the funds. This gave us flexibility to strategically price deposits while retaining core customers.

Net interest income was $47.0 million for the first quarter 2023, an increase of $6.9 million or 17.1% compared to the same period in 2022, driven by solid liquidity, loan growth, and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2023 was 3.21%, up 55 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter of 2022. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.69%, up 95 basis points from 2.74% in the first quarter of 2022. At the same time the cost of interest bearing liabilities only increased to 0.63% in the first quarter 2023 from 0.10% in the first quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income of $6.9 million is primarily a result of our ability to maintain a $576.9 million average cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank during the first quarter of 2023 and being able to retain low cost deposit balances at competitive market rates.

Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $600 thousand and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $300 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.97% and 1.03% as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $46.2 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.4 million at March 31, 2022. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.43% of total loans at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 243.6% at March 31, 2023, compared to 237.8% at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.7 million at March 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023 our equity to asset ratio was 10.17%, compared to 9.44% at March 31, 2022. Book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $32.31, up 4.7% compared to $30.85 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 576267. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 635945. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/162588284, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2023.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2023, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: changes in interest rates, including recent and possible future increases fueled by inflation; inflationary pressures and rising prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the COVID-19 pandemic; the soundness of other financial institutions; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the risk of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  3/31/2023     12/31/2022       3/31/2022  
Summary of operations              
Net interest income $ 46,965     $ 49,186     $ 40,096  
Provision (Credit) for credit losses   300       50       (200 )
Noninterest income   4,669       4,775       5,183  
Noninterest expense   27,679       26,405       22,765  
Net income   17,746       20,910       17,089  
               
Per share              
Net income per share:              
- Basic $ 0.93     $ 1.10     $ 0.89  
- Diluted   0.93       1.10       0.89  
Cash dividends   0.360       0.360       0.350  
Book value at period end   32.31       31.54       30.85  
Market price at period end   31.94       37.59       31.93  
               
At period end              
Full time equivalent employees   776       750       769  
Full service banking offices   143       143       144  
               
Performance ratios              
Return on average assets   1.20 %     1.38 %     1.12 %
Return on average equity   11.84       13.91       11.60  
Efficiency ratio (1)   53.17       48.75       50.55  
Net interest spread   3.06       3.28       2.63  
Net interest margin   3.21       3.34       2.66  
Dividend payout ratio   38.59       32.81       39.36  
               
Capital ratios at period end              
Consolidated equity to assets   10.17 %     10.00 %     9.44 %
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   10.16 %     9.99 %     9.43 %
               
Asset quality analysis at period end              
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.40 %     0.37 %     0.43 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.35       0.33       0.31  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.97       0.97       1.03  
Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x     2.6x       2.4x  
               

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
(Unaudited)                  
  Three months ended
    3/31/2023       12/31/2022       9/30/2022       6/30/2022       3/31/2022  
Interest and dividend income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 44,272     $ 42,711     $ 40,896     $ 39,604     $ 39,003  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                  
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   692       693       479       147       86  
State and political subdivisions   -       -       1       -       1  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   1,585       1,606       1,617       1,367       1,087  
Corporate bonds   521       523       526       522       233  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities   117       124       133       140       154  
Other securities   2       2       3       2       2  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   2,917       2,948       2,759       2,178       1,563  
                   
Interest on held to maturity securities:                  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   78       81       85       87       90  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   78       81       85       87       90  
                   
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   110       98       80       65       62  
                   
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   6,555       6,246       5,221       2,253       572  
Total interest income   53,932       52,084       49,041       44,187       41,290  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Interest-bearing checking   66       61       43       42       44  
Savings   530       401       200       163       156  
Money market deposit accounts   814       389       237       210       214  
Time deposits   5,272       1,839       646       536       546  
Interest on short-term borrowings   285       208       122       176       234  
Total interest expense   6,967       2,898       1,248       1,127       1,194  
                   
Net interest income   46,965       49,186       47,793       43,060       40,096  
                   
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses   300       50       300       (491 )     (200 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   46,665       49,136       47,493       43,551       40,296  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Trustco Financial Services income   1,774       1,773       1,435       1,996       1,833  
Fees for services to customers   2,648       2,783       2,705       2,658       2,801  
Other   247       219       246       262       549  
Total noninterest income   4,669       4,775       4,386       4,916       5,183  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   13,283       13,067       12,134       11,464       9,239  
Net occupancy expense   4,598       4,261       4,483       4,254       4,529  
Equipment expense   1,962       1,700       1,532       1,667       1,588  
Professional services   1,607       1,251       1,375       1,484       1,467  
Outsourced services   2,296       2,102       2,328       2,500       2,280  
Advertising expense   390       532       508       389       617  
FDIC and other insurance   1,052       770       773       804       812  
Other real estate expense, net   225       101       124       74       11  
Other   2,266       2,621       2,887       2,369       2,222  
Total noninterest expenses   27,679       26,405       26,144       25,005       22,765  
                   
Income before taxes   23,655       27,506       25,735       23,462       22,714  
Income taxes   5,909       6,596       6,371       5,591       5,625  
                   
Net income $ 17,746     $ 20,910     $ 19,364     $ 17,871     $ 17,089  
                   
Net income per common share:                  
- Basic $ 0.93     $ 1.10     $ 1.01     $ 0.93     $ 0.89  
                   
- Diluted   0.93       1.10       1.01       0.93       0.89  
                   
Average basic shares (in thousands)   19,024       19,045       19,111       19,153       19,209  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   19,028       19,050       19,112       19,153       19,210  
                                       


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2023       12/31/2022       9/30/2022       6/30/2022       3/31/2022  
ASSETS:                  
                   
Cash and due from banks $ 47,595     $ 43,429     $ 46,236     $ 46,611     $ 47,526  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   589,389       607,170       795,028       999,573       1,225,022  
Total cash and cash equivalents   636,984       650,599       841,264       1,046,184       1,272,548  
                   
Securities available for sale:                  
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   119,132       118,187       102,779       101,100       62,059  
States and political subdivisions   34       34       41       41       41  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   255,556       260,316       261,242       287,450       244,045  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities   19,821       20,977       22,498       25,428       28,086  
Corporate bonds   81,464       81,346       81,002       87,740       74,089  
Other securities   652       653       657       656       671  
Total securities available for sale   476,659       481,513       468,219       502,415       408,991  
                   
Held to maturity securities:                  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential   7,382       7,707       8,091       8,544       9,183  
Total held to maturity securities   7,382       7,707       8,091       8,544       9,183  
                   
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,797       5,797       5,797       5,797       5,604  
                   
Loans:                  
Commercial   246,307       231,011       217,120       199,886       192,408  
Residential mortgage loans   4,241,459       4,203,451       4,132,365       4,076,657       4,026,434  
Home equity line of credit   296,490       286,432       269,341       253,758       236,117  
Installment loans   15,326       12,307       10,665       10,258       9,395  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,799,582       4,733,201       4,629,491       4,540,559       4,464,354  
                   
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   46,685       46,032       45,517       45,285       46,178  
Net loans   4,752,897       4,687,169       4,583,974       4,495,274       4,418,176  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net   32,305       32,556       31,931       32,381       32,644  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   43,478       44,727       45,733       47,343       48,569  
Other assets   90,306       89,984       94,485       88,853       86,158  
                   
Total assets $ 6,045,808     $ 6,000,052     $ 6,079,494     $ 6,226,791     $ 6,281,873  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 806,075     $ 838,147     $ 859,829     $ 851,573     $ 835,281  
Interest-bearing checking   1,124,785       1,183,321       1,188,790       1,208,159       1,225,093  
Savings accounts   1,400,887       1,521,473       1,562,564       1,577,034       1,553,152  
Money market deposit accounts   600,410       621,106       716,319       760,338       796,275  
Time deposits   1,280,301       1,028,763       954,352       999,737       940,215  
Total deposits   5,212,458       5,192,810       5,281,854       5,396,841       5,350,016  
                   
Short-term borrowings   134,293       122,700       124,932       147,282       248,371  
Operating lease liabilities   47,643       48,980       50,077       51,777       53,094  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   36,711       35,575       33,625       36,259       37,497  
                   
Total liabilities   5,431,105       5,400,065       5,490,488       5,632,159       5,688,978  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                  
Capital stock   20,058       20,058       20,046       20,046       20,046  
Surplus   257,078       257,078       256,661       256,661       256,661  
Undivided profits   404,728       393,831       379,769       367,100       355,948  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (23,375 )     (27,194 )     (25,209 )     (9,422 )     (2,369 )
Treasury stock at cost   (43,786 )     (43,786 )     (42,261 )     (39,753 )     (37,391 )
                   
Total shareholders' equity   614,703       599,987       589,006       594,632       592,895  
                   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,045,808     $ 6,000,052     $ 6,079,494     $ 6,226,791     $ 6,281,873  
                   
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   19,024       19,024       19,052       19,127       19,202  
                                       


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
           
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2023     12/31/2022     9/30/2022     6/30/2022     3/31/2022  
Nonperforming Assets          
           
New York and other states*          
Loans in nonaccrual status:          
Commercial $ 560   $ 219   $ 179   $ 203   $ 187  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   15,722     14,949     16,295     16,259     17,065  
Installment   59     23     29     40     33  
Total non-accrual loans   16,341     15,191     16,503     16,502     17,285  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   8     10     12     14     16  
Total nonperforming loans   16,349     15,201     16,515     16,516     17,301  
Other real estate owned   1,869     2,061     682     644     269  
Total nonperforming assets $ 18,218   $ 17,262   $ 17,197   $ 17,160   $ 17,570  
           
Florida          
Loans in nonaccrual status:          
Commercial $ 314   $ 314   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   2,437     1,895     2,104     2,192     2,109  
Installment   62     83     65     5     8  
Total non-accrual loans   2,813     2,292     2,169     2,197     2,117  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming loans   2,813     2,292     2,169     2,197     2,117  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 2,813   $ 2,292   $ 2,169   $ 2,197   $ 2,117  
           
Total          
Loans in nonaccrual status:          
Commercial $ 874   $ 533   $ 179   $ 203   $ 187  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   18,159     16,844     18,399     18,451     19,174  
Installment   121     106     94     45     41  
Total non-accrual loans   19,154     17,483     18,672     18,699     19,402  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   8     10     12     14     16  
Total nonperforming loans   19,162     17,493     18,684     18,713     19,418  
Other real estate owned   1,869     2,061     682     644     269  
Total nonperforming assets $ 21,031   $ 19,554   $ 19,366   $ 19,357   $ 19,687  
           
           
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs          
           
New York and other states*          
Commercial $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 36  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (53 )   (46 )   (164 )   (119 )   (97 )
Installment   (6 )   31     34     12     3  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (59 ) $ (15 ) $ (130 ) $ (107 ) $ (58 )
           
Florida          
Commercial $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (25 )   -     -     -     -  
Installment   31     -     (2 )   -     -  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ 6   $ -   $ (2 ) $ -   $ -  
           
Total          
Commercial $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 36  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (78 )   (46 )   (164 )   (119 )   (97 )
Installment   25     31     32     12     3  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (53 ) $ (15 ) $ (132 ) $ (107 ) $ (58 )
           
           
Asset Quality Ratios          
           
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 19,162   $ 17,493   $ 18,684   $ 18,713   $ 19,418  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   21,031     19,554     19,366     19,357     19,687  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   (53 )   (15 )   (132 )   (107 )   (58 )
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)   46,685     46,032     45,517     45,285     46,178  
           
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.40 %   0.37 %   0.40 %   0.41 %   0.43 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.35 %   0.33 %   0.32 %   0.31 %   0.31 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.97 %   0.97 %   0.98 %   1.00 %   1.03 %
Coverage ratio (1)   243.6 %   263.1 %   243.6 %   242.0 %   237.8 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.00 %   0.00 %   -0.01 %   -0.01 %   -0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   N/A     N/A     N/A     N/A     N/A  
 

* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                      
(Unaudited) Three months ended   Three months ended
  March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
    Average       Interest   Average       Average       Interest   Average  
    Balance           Rate       Balance           Rate  
Assets                      
                       
Securities available for sale:                      
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 120,692     $ 692   2.29 %   $ 61,755     $ 86   0.55 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   287,046       1,585   2.20       261,124       1,087   1.67  
State and political subdivisions   34       -   6.74       41       1   6.73  
Corporate bonds   85,578       521   2.43       52,977       233   1.76  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities   22,129       117   2.12       29,871       154   2.06  
Other   686       2   1.17       686       2   1.17  
                       
Total securities available for sale   516,165       2,917   2.26       406,454       1,563   1.54  
                       
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   576,931       6,555   4.61       1,187,201       572   0.20  
                       
Held to maturity securities:                      
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential   7,542       78   4.14       9,541       90   3.79  
                       
Total held to maturity securities   7,542       78   4.14       9,541       90   3.79  
                       
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,797       110   7.59       5,604       62   4.43  
                       
Commercial loans   238,870       3,024   5.06       194,989       2,525   5.18  
Residential mortgage loans   4,212,878       36,913   3.50       4,007,886       34,197   3.42  
Home equity lines of credit   291,326       4,119   5.73       232,535       2,125   3.71  
Installment loans   13,323       216   6.56       8,974       156   7.03  
                       
Loans, net of unearned income   4,756,397       44,272   3.73       4,444,384       39,003   3.52  
                       
Total interest earning assets   5,862,832     $ 53,932   3.69       6,053,184     $ 41,290   2.74  
                       
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (46,290 )             (46,759 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   175,097               207,308          
                       
                       
Total assets $ 5,991,639             $ 6,213,733          
                       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                      
                       
Deposits:                      
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,133,383     $ 66   0.02 %   $ 1,191,496     $ 44   0.01 %
Money market accounts   600,855       814   0.55       791,689       214   0.11  
Savings   1,456,242       530   0.15       1,527,975       156   0.04  
Time deposits   1,160,969       5,272   1.84       964,158       546   0.23  
                       
Total interest bearing deposits   4,351,449       6,682   0.62       4,475,318       960   0.09  
Short-term borrowings   131,867       285   0.88       248,535       234   0.38  
                       
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,483,316     $ 6,967   0.63       4,723,853     $ 1,194   0.10  
                       
Demand deposits   816,565               808,695          
Other liabilities   84,092               83,633          
Shareholders' equity   607,666               597,552          
                       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,991,639             $ 6,213,733          
                       
Net interest income, GAAP and tax equivalent     $ 46,965             $ 40,096      
                       
Net interest spread, GAAP and tax equivalent       3.06 %         2.63 %
                       
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) GAAP and tax equivalent       3.21 %         2.66 %
                       
Tax equivalent adjustment       -               -      
                       
Net interest income     $ 46,965             $ 40,096      
                               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION      
       
(dollars in thousands)      
(Unaudited)      
    3/31/2023     12/31/2022     3/31/2022  
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 6,045,808   $ 6,000,052   $ 6,281,873  
Less: Intangible assets   553     553     553  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 6,045,255   $ 5,999,499   $ 6,281,320  
       
Equity (GAAP) $ 614,703   $ 599,987   $ 592,895  
Less: Intangible assets   553     553     553  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 614,150   $ 599,434   $ 592,342  
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   10.16 %   9.99 %   9.43 %
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   10.17 %   10.00 %   9.44 %
       
  Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio   3/31/2023     12/31/2022     3/31/2022  
       
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) $ 46,965   $ 49,187   $ 40,096  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,669     4,775     5,183  
Less: Net gain on sale of building   -     -     268  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 51,634   $ 53,962   $ 45,011  
       
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 27,679   $ 26,405   $ 22,765  
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net   225     101     11  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $ 27,454   $ 26,304   $ 22,754  
       
Efficiency Ratio   53.17 %   48.75 %   50.55 %
                   


Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
     
Contact:     Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693
     

Primary Logo

You just read:

TrustCo Demonstrates Strength and Stability; Reports First Quarter Net Income of $17.7 Million and 7.0% Average Loan Growth – Both Up Year Over Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more