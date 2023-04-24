Submit Release
Manchin Announces $939K for Fish Conservation, River Restoration in Pocahontas County

April 24, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $939,500 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) National Fish Passage Program for the Upper Greenbrier River Watershed in Pocahontas County. The funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support restoring the river and protecting its fish habitats.

“West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and incredible wildlife,” said Senator Manchin. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for West Virginia, and I am pleased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investing more than $939K to support fish and river conservation efforts in Pocahontas County, which will promote outdoor recreation and boost tourism across the Mountain State. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure West Virginia’s public lands and wildlife habitats are protected for generations to come.”

The FWS National Fish Passage Program is providing $200 million over five years for projects across the country to restore free-flowing waters; address outdated dams, culverts, levees and other barriers blocking rivers and streams; and protect fish habitats.

