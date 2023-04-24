Kronos Bio Appoints Roger Dansey, M.D., to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Roger Dansey, M.D., to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Dansey brings extensive experience in oncology drug development and a proven track record in the biotechnology industry. He currently serves as president, research and development of Seagen Inc.



“Roger is an experienced leader in cancer drug development, and we are proud to welcome him to our Board,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio. “Roger’s deep understanding of the clinical research landscape makes him an exceptional addition to the team. We look forward to his guidance and expertise as we work to develop our portfolio of product candidates that target dysregulated transcription.”

“Kronos Bio’s differentiated approach to targeting transcription factors positions it well to discover, develop and deliver medicines for difficult to treat cancers,” said Dr. Dansey. “This is a pivotal time for Kronos Bio and I look forward to working with this talented board and leadership team to achieve these goals and further advance the company’s robust pipeline.”

Dr. Dansey has dedicated his career to the development of innovative cancer therapies. Prior to joining Seagen, Dr. Dansey held senior leadership roles at Merck, Gilead Sciences and Amgen. Dr. Dansey holds an M.D. from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. He serves as a member of the board of directors for INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the dysregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

