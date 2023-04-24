Manchin Applauds West Virginia National Guard For Success Of Cyber Defense Exercise

April 24, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and Chairman of the SASC Cybersecurity Subcommittee, applauded the West Virginia National Guard for the success of this year’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Locked Shields Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection Exercise, the world’s largest international cyber defense exercise.

“The West Virginia National Guard has proven yet again that they are among the best in the world and I applaud them for successfully hosting a productive cyber defense exercise. These simulations are critical to making sure America and our NATO allies are prepared and ready to handle every cybersecurity threat that comes our way. As the Chairman of the SASC Cybersecurity Subcommittee, I will continue to advocate for projects that strengthen and defend our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Senator Manchin.

Senator Manchin secured $2 million to support the Locked Shields exercise in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 omnibus.

Earlier this year, Senate Manchin invited leading national security organizations to participate. Staff from the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of the Treasury, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency attended the exercise.

The exercise allows cyber security experts to improve their skills in defending national IT systems and critical infrastructure under real-time attacks. The focus is on creating realistic scenarios, using cutting-edge technologies and simulating the entire complexity of a massive cyber incident, including strategic decision-making, legal and communication aspects.

Students from West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia Tech participated in the exercise.

To view photos from the cyber defense exercise, click here.

###