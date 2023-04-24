Payroc Announces Partnership with Bleu Tap to Phone Network

Payroc and Bleu announced their partnership to launch tap to phone payment solutions to market.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (PRWEB) April 24, 2023

Payroc, a global payments processing company, announced its partnership with Bleu, a digital platform that enables touchless payments on Android devices without the need of additional hardware.

The strategic collaboration between Payroc's payment gateway technology and the Bleu's wireless payment network will allow Payroc to launch its first "tap to phone" solution in the United States market. "Tap to phone" emerging technology has accelerated in the Fintech industry as technology leaders debut the functionality.

The solution optimizes payment experiences by allowing merchants to accept payments using only their smartphones or tablet devices as a point-of-sale terminal. Tap to phone eliminates the need for external payment hardware and delivers a simple transaction by utilizing near-field communication (NFC) from a consumer's digital wallet or contactless card.

"As a payments organization, we are consistently seeking ways to enhance our product solutions for our partner and merchant community," says Casey Conley, Chief Product Officer. "Our partnership with Bleu will allow Payroc to provide innovative tap to phone technology and position our partners and merchants with the solutions they need to meet evolving consumer expectations, as well as deliver enhanced and simplified checkout experiences."

Tap on phone functionality unlocks a new realm of payment acceptance as the digitization of commerce advances. Paired with Payroc's quick customer onboarding, tap on phone payment acceptance will reduce friction and allow businesses more options to serve their customers.

As consumer behavior trends towards more convenience and speed, tap on phone payments drive the next level of payments innovation. The Payroc and Bleu partnership will enable one of the few tap on phone payment solutions in the market today.

"Bleu is dedicated to providing seamless merchant acceptance tools for merchants and partners in any sector. The future is touchless and we have always been laser focused on providing the most innovative mobile customer checkout experiences," says Sesie Bonsi, President & CEO of Bleu. "We believe tap to phone is the biggest shift in acceptance technology in decades. It empowers merchants and customers with the ability to choose how they pay and want to get paid with the device they already have in their hands. We are very excited about our partnership with Payroc as a leader in global payment acceptance."

Payroc powers in-store, ecommerce, and unattended payment solutions for ISVs, sales partners, and merchants. Tap on phone payments are expected to launch to the market this fall.

About Payroc: http://www.payroc.com

Payroc is a high-growth, multi-national payments platform, merchant acquirer, and processing powerhouse processing over $80 billion in annual volume for more than 151,000 merchants. Founded in 2003, Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology. Payroc enables unified commerce that helps businesses grow faster by delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/payroc_announces_partnership_with_bleu_tap_to_phone_network/prweb19295086.htm